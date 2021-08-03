News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
93 year old Marie Nowell Attends Dancing with the ShowMe Stars Event
Marie Nowell, 93 thought she was just going to dinner when she got dressed up on Saturday July 31st, 2021. Dinner was only half of the event. She was at the table with 8 other friend and family to watch the entertainment present by locals and TV dancers. Earlier this year, Marie had commented about the prom dresses that lined the walls of a Memphis shopping mall. When my Mother said she guessed she would never wear one of those, I thought about this event and then, made it happen. Mother said she had never seen anything like it. It was a great evening with friends and family coming from Mt. Olive, IL.
