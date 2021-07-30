Welcome to new Jackson superintendent Scott Smith
As the calendar turns to August, the start of school nears for local students. And in Jackson, a new superintendent is settling in to lead the district.
Veteran educator and administrator Scott Smith told the Southeast Missourian recently that Jackson is a school district he's always "held in high regard."
Smith, who follows Dr. John Link who retired in June as the district superintendent, has held several roles in Missouri school districts. His resume includes: superintendent of Gasconade County School District in Hermann; middle and elementary school teacher in Neelyville; and an assistant superintendent at West Plains.
With roots in Southeast Missouri, having grown up on a cattle farm in Doniphan, Smith credits his parents for providing a strong upbringing.
"My parents taught me above all else to stand up for what's right -- even if you're standing alone," Smith told the newspaper. "I feel like that gave me the foundation I need to be successful as an administrator."
So far Smith is saying all the right things. He talks about listening to businesses and the community as the school district seeks to prepare graduates. And he noted that plans are in motion to create a strategic plan for the district.
We welcome Smith and his family to the area and wish him well in the new role. Jackson is a wonderful community with a strong school system. Schools play an important role in communities, whether in small rural towns or in more urban settings. And providing a strong educational foundation is key as students head to college or the workforce. We look forward to watching Smith lead the district forward and wish him well.
