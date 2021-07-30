News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-30-21
Lord God, may we not lean on ourselves but on you and your enduring promises. Amen.
Delta variant cases confirmed at Advance nursing facility4Five people have died in two Stoddard County, Missouri, nursing facilities in the past month because of COVID-19. Recent tests from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have confirmed cases of the Delta variant at a skilled nursing...
Jackson homecomers in High GearPeople flock to High Street on Thursday during the annual Jackson Homecomers in Jackson. The five-day festival began Tuesday and runs through Saturday featuring carnival rides, food tents, entertainment and beer gardens. More photos from the first...
Cape County says mass fatality trailer ready to deploy, if needed4Cape Girardeau County is the caretaker of a trailer housed next to the coroner's office on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau with a demonstrated purpose to be used whenever disasters take many lives. The "mass fatality trailer" is...
One City Work Life has its 10th graduating classFive Work Life program graduates walked and danced down the aisle at the start of the program's 10th graduation ceremony at One City on Thursday. The class includes Rhiannon Christie, Patty Kreiter, Nicole Kirk, Miriah Hodges and Diana Whitaker. The...
SEMO, Discovery Playhouse join forces to host Horizons Summer CampsWith the help of Discovery Playhouse, Southeast Missouri State University brought Horizons Summer Camps back this week after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Horizons Summer Camps returned with Jr. Dino Dig from Monday to today at...
Progress on Cape utility addition6The City of Cape Girardeaus new 1,000-square-foot utility payment building addition at Osage Centre is scheduled for completion in September, said development services director Anna Kangas on Thursday. Six city employees will be housed there and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/29/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Cape Girardeau hospitals 'encourage' but don't 'require' COVID vaccinations32Despite the urging of medical organizations representing millions of physicians, nurses and allied health care workers, Cape Girardeau hospitals have no plans to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, both...
Spectrum outage affecting Cape, Jackson14A Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau and Jackson affected internet and telephone service Wednesday. It was unclear how many customers were affected. Spectrum initially indicated the outage would be fixed by 12:30 p.m., later extending the outage...
Expert: COVID, other crises, diminish Southeast Missouri quake preparedness13J. Brian Houston, director of the Disaster and Community Crisis Center at the University of Missouri-Columbia, spends much of his time studying naturally occurring catastrophic events in the U.S. and across the world. He was in Cape Girardeaus...
Arts Council, artist Thomas Shaner create 'Adventures of Pizza Dog' children's book1For as far back as he can remember, Thomas Shaner has loved comic books. Now, on Aug. 10, Shaner will release his own book, "The Adventures of Pizza Dog" a 16-page tale with a message of positivity and acceptance toward people with disabilities....
Fuel shortage not expected to affect Cape airportA jet fuel shortage in some parts of the country is not expected to affect aircraft-fueling operations at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at least not immediately. Several small- and mid-size airports in California, Nevada and elsewhere are having...
Cape Girardeau couple aims to revitalize downtown Cape flea marketA former vendor couple, John and Susan Rogers, are now starting from scratch and welcoming all local vendors to be a part of the revitalized Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market this Labor Day weekend. "Well, the easiest way to say it is me and my...
Jason Smith's campaign chest looks healthy23The 2022 Missouri Senate primary election is still more than a year away but at this early date, among the announced and rumored GOP candidates to succeed retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, no hopeful appears to have more cash on hand than Southeast Missouri...
Text of the joint statement on vaccination mandates4The following is the text of the "Joint Statement in Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Workers in Health and Long-Term Care" issued this week by the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and more than 50 other...
Photo Gallery 7/29/21Jackson Homecomers 2021 Night TwoThe second night of Jackson Homecomers continued on with Montgomery Bank Night Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in uptown Jackson. Montgomery Bank Night included bingo and a performance on the main stage by the Bob Dolle Band. The annual event returned to...
Cape County health board addresses vaccine concerns71The agenda for Tuesdays meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees appeared simple enough. Review minutes, hear routine reports and review the centers monthly revenue and expenses. But a standing-room-only crowd...
Capes Latter-day Saints ponder future site after church destroyed in fire1Cape Girardeaus Latter-day Saints (LDS), whose church building was destroyed by a suspected arsonist April 18, have been holding Sunday worship since the blaze at the Osage Centre. Kevin Dickson, LDS stake president for Southeast Missouri and...
Cape School District officials have not decided stance on masking, social distancing8Cape Girardeau School District officials have not made a decision on what preventative measures will be used against the pandemic, according to a statement sent to the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday. The statement from Kristin Tallent, the...
Cape First Family Day to offer free food, school supplies, servicesAs it did for most churches, the pandemic made Cape First Church reevaluate a few things. Cape First had hosted a demolition derby as part of its Family Day every year for 19 years. Last year, however, the church shifted Family Days focus from...
SEMO regents extend Vargas contract three years4Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, had his contract extended Tuesday by the governing Board of Regents. Meeting in special session, the regents presented Vargas with a new three-year rolling contract. ...
Local News 7/27/21Cape School Board OKs new baseball/softball field15By a unanimous vote, with two members absent, the Cape Girardeau School Board voted Monday to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract "not to exceed $1.25 million" for synthetic turf installation and stadium upgrades to the...
Most read 7/27/21My COVID experience and thoughts on the vaccine17It's not uncommon for me to experience a sinus infection or two each year. Eleven days before Christmas, I felt one coming on, or so I thought and this time with chest congestion. Though not terribly concerned, I decided to go to a local urgent...
Most read 7/26/21Local celebrities to dance it out in upcoming fundraiser7Local celebrities will dance for a purpose during the fourth annual Dancing with Show Me Stars fundraiser, hosted by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO). Dancing with Show Me Stars will bring nearly 500 guests to the Drury Plaza...
Most read 7/26/21Plans are percolating for barista businesses1Coffee connoisseurs rejoice. Two new drive-through coffee outlets are set to open in Cape Girardeau this fall, augmenting the city's growing list of coffee shops, beverage franchises and breakfast eateries. As I've previously reported, a new...
Photo Gallery 7/26/21Rufus Red Hots inaugural Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021In honor of National Hot Dog month, Rufus Red Hots hosted its first Hog Dog Eating Contest Saturday, July 24, 2021, at its restaurant at 600 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau. In the competition, 10 contestants took on the challenge of eating as...
Photo Gallery 7/26/21Inaugural Grappling 4 Good fundraising tournament 2021The Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department held a grappling tournament to benefit Special Olympics Missouri on Saturday, July 24. Around 400 people attended the first Grappling for Good fundraising tournament, held...
Most read 7/24/21Greek Revival home tells story of family's history3In 1867, German immigrant George Christian Thilenius bought a 9.56-acre plot of land for $1,000 in Cape Girardeau to build a home for his family. Nearly 150 years later, his family still lives there. Julia Jones lives in the house with her husband,...
Most read 7/24/21Valedictorian wants to share her title10BELL CITY, Mo. -- Bell City High School Class of 2021 valedictorian Mia Dembowski wants to share her title. Dembowski is advocating for the school district to change its process of choosing the top senior student. She suggests the valedictorian...
Most read 7/22/21Governor announces vaccine incentive program21Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday a $9 million program to encourage Missouri residents age 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. We understand that some Missourians are hesitant towards getting the vaccine, but we must all take personal...
Most read 7/22/21Brothers catch 101-pound catfish in Mississippi River near Ste. Genevieve7Brothers Carey and Greg Branham have fished since childhood. They didnt know when they set out last week on the Mississippi River theyd reel in the largest catch of their lives. During a drift fishing expedition on the Mississippi River near Ste....