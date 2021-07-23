Editorial: If you've been hesitating, now is the time to get COVID vaccine
After months of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, both are on the rise. According to health officials, more than 97% of people getting hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. And according to surgeon general Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, 99.5% of deaths are among those who weren't vaccinated. Meanwhile, the Delta variant is causing problems all around Southwest Missouri, though it has yet to hit us hard. That's why now is a good time for the vaccine.
Unlike the original virus that disproportionately affected older individuals and those with weakened immune systems, the new variant is also sending young adults to the hospital.
In Cape Girardeau County, the COVID positivity rate has increased nearly 65% in the last week to 5.6%. And after a prolonged period without a new COVID fatality in Cape Girardeau County, an individual in their 60s died Wednesday.
Missouri's vaccination rate -- 46.6% have initiated a vaccine -- remains low. As of Wednesday, the vaccination rate in Cape Girardeau County was 38.5%. It's even lower in neighboring counties: Bollinger County (26.1%), Perry County (30.8%), Scott County (36.1%) and Stoddard County (29.1%).
The simple truth is that where vaccine adoption is higher, there are fewer deadly cases. The vaccine works. Meanwhile, even if you've previously tested positive for the virus, evidence indicates you are much safer if you also are immunized.
On Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced an incentive program which, coupled with the state's education efforts, will hopefully encourage residents to proceed with vaccination. If you missed the story in Thursday's edition, read it online at semissourian.com.
Ultimately, we believe individual health and the ability to gather in groups without fear of spreading the virus is the best incentive. The vaccine has helped get us to this place. But without more people receiving it, the door is left open for further spread -- including that of variants.
Are vaccines perfect? No. We know that it's still possible to get COVID-19 even if you are vaccinated. But it's much less likely, and if you become sick, you are less likely to have severe illness or be hospitalized.
The Centers for Disease Control provides a fact sheet on the vaccine that is worth considering. Here are a few myths it dispels:
* There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine causes issues with male or female fertility.
* The vaccine does not alter your DNA.
* The COVID vaccine will not make you magnetic, and all COVID-19 vaccines are free of metal.
If you're concerned, talk with your medical provider. But we join others in the community, including the major health care providers, in encouraging vaccination for COVID-19.
Comments
-
Column (7/22/21)Why spending matters in times of inflation and high debtA lot of people don't care about the nation's growing debt. Some believe that low interest rates for the foreseeable future essentially means a free lunch for the government. Others believe that no matter what the cost of this debt, it is all worth...
-
-
Column (7/21/21)Biden has made Facebook a pandemic scapegoatLet's say you're Joe Biden. For entirely valid and legitimate reasons, you staked much of your presidency on getting the country vaccinated. You had a very good start, but then things started to stall right as a new, more contagious delta variant of...
-
Editorial (7/21/21)Semoball Awards celebrates the best in high school sportsSoutheast Missouri has no shortage of talented student-athletes -- both on the field and in the classroom. Earlier this month the eighth annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH, were held at the Rock N' Roll Drive-In. Nearly 200...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/19/21)Bicentennial mural an impressive piece of artAn individual with an idea and the drive to make it happen is a powerful thing. Just ask Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey. The two artists, owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, came up with a concept more than two years ago to take...
-
Column (7/19/21)Republican stance on voting rules doesn't amount to a war with democracyWhat a mess. Democrats (and their allies in the media) have convinced themselves the Republican Party is at war with democracy. Republicans (and their allies in the media) have convinced themselves the Democratic Party is at war with democracy. ...
-
-
-
-
Democratic Party won't admit it's become the party of wealthHow often during the last year of wokeness have middle- and lower-class Americans listened to multimillionaires of all races and genders lecture them on their various pathologies and oppressions? University presidents with million-dollar salaries...
-
-
Editorial (7/16/21)Cape VA medical center set for Feb. 1 openingWork continues on the Department of Veteran Affairs Cape Girardeau Health Care Center at 711 South Mount Auburn Road. Officials expect the 45,000-square-feet facility to be complete in early November, and the doors are set to open Feb. 1. The center...
-
-
Editorial (7/14/21)Doctors' Park celebrates 50 yearsAn important medical complex in Cape Girardeau recently marked its 50th anniversary. Doctors' Park opened on the west side of town in June 1971. A group of local doctors pioneered the idea for the multi-disciplinary care complex on 20 acres of...
-
Editorial (7/12/21)Cape Girardeau native earns impressive promotion from NavyA Cape Girardeau native recently received a promotion reserved for the top 1% of Navy personnel. Scott Enderle earned the highest rank for an enlisted member, otherwise known as master chief petty officer. It's an impressive distinction, though...
-
-
Editorial (7/9/21)Vintage motorcycles make their way to CapeDays after starting their trek in Cape Girardeau, riders in the Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will finish here this weekend. The race of vintage motorcycles, which totals 1,340 miles, is set to finish at about 3:30 p.m....
-
Editorial (7/7/21)Julia Jones to retire, leaves behind strong parks departmentCape Girardeau has excellent parks and many recreational opportunities. The success of these facilities and programs can be attributed in part to a dynamic individual: Julia Jones. Following a successful career in Florida, Jones moved back to her...
-
Editorial (7/6/21)Local artists share their creativityThe Southeast Missourian recently reported on two separate arts related stories that we found noteworthy. Malcolm McCrae, a local airbrush artist, created a mural along the riverwalk in downtown Cape Girardeau titled "A Wish of Hope." It's part of...
-
-
Editorial (7/2/21)Editorial: Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to be recognized with Spirit of American AwardThis weekend we celebrate Americas birthday. Shes 245 years young. Across the area there are many patriotic events, most including fireworks displays in the evening. Some are all-day celebrations with food, games and music. In todays edition of...
-
Editorial (6/30/21)SoutheastHEALTH construction projects a positive for patients, region's economyAnother round of major health care construction projects is coming to Cape Girardeau. Topping the list is a 70,000-square-foot multiphase expansion by SoutheastHEALTH that will be home to an orthopedics and sports medicine center and a womens...
- 500,000 visit vaccine incentive website
- Some school districts discussing return to mask mandates
- Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
- China rebuffs WHO's terms for further COVID-19 origins study
- Governor announces vaccine incentive program
- U.S. coronavirus cases nearly triple in 2 weeks amid misinformation
- Missouri vaccine outreach aims to be non-confrontational
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.