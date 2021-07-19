News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Bicentennial mural an impressive piece of art
An individual with an idea and the drive to make it happen is a powerful thing. Just ask Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey.
The two artists, owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, came up with a concept more than two years ago to take their Paint for a Cause campaign to the next level, engaging thousands of Missourians across the state to paint a mural in celebration of the Show Me States bicentennial.
The 12-by-30-feet piece of art includes 18 state symbols and had artistic contributions from 16,116 Missourians. At the beginning of the campaign, Horrell and Bailey were a regular feature at events as they sought individuals to participate. (You can count several members of the Southeast Missourian editorial board among the participants.) Then the pandemic put up a major roadblock. But as restrictions lifted for social gatherings, they were able to find creative and safe ways to reengage Missourians of all ages and from all parts of the state.
The mural was unveiled at the City of Cape Girardeaus Great American 4th of July celebration and will now make its way to Jefferson City for the states bicentennial celebration. It will be permanently displayed in the Harry S. Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City. If you didnt see the mural at the unveiling, check out pictures with this editorial on www.semissourian.com.
Southeast Missourian readers are familiar with Horrell thanks to his weekly photo essay where he features interesting aspects of nature. And Bailey has been a driving force on the mural and other projects.
We commend the two artists for their work on the mural, from idea to execution to final result. Its truly a magnificent piece of work that will be a permanent reminder of Missouris bicentennial celebration and state history. And were particularly proud the idea started in Southeast Missouri. Well done!
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (7/19/21)Republican stance on voting rules doesn't amount to a war with democracyWhat a mess. Democrats (and their allies in the media) have convinced themselves the Republican Party is at war with democracy. Republicans (and their allies in the media) have convinced themselves the Democratic Party is at war with democracy. ...
-
-
-
-
Democratic Party won't admit it's become the party of wealthHow often during the last year of wokeness have middle- and lower-class Americans listened to multimillionaires of all races and genders lecture them on their various pathologies and oppressions? University presidents with million-dollar salaries...
-
-
Editorial (7/16/21)Cape VA medical center set for Feb. 1 openingWork continues on the Department of Veteran Affairs Cape Girardeau Health Care Center at 711 South Mount Auburn Road. Officials expect the 45,000-square-feet facility to be complete in early November, and the doors are set to open Feb. 1. The center...
-
Column (7/15/21)Anti-vax hysteria is anything but pro-lifeOn a recent flight from Texas to North Carolina, a woman came so unglued that she tried to open the plane's door. The flight crew had to bind and gag her with duct tape. This was an extreme example of a disturbing trend in air travel: People are...
-
-
Column (7/14/21)Bogus claims from the Poor People's CampaignThe Poor People's Campaign has announced a "season of nonviolent, moral direct action," targeting the U.S. Senate with disruptive activities every Monday, July 12 through Aug 2. According to the campaign's co-chair, the Rev. William Barber II, "The...
-
Column (7/14/21)The left's favorite dictatorship is under siegeIt's not easy to run a hideous dictatorship and still have fans and defenders in fashionable quarters, but the Castro regime has managed it for decades. The mass, spontaneous protests that broke out all over the country last weekend are yet another...
-
Editorial (7/14/21)Doctors' Park celebrates 50 yearsAn important medical complex in Cape Girardeau recently marked its 50th anniversary. Doctors' Park opened on the west side of town in June 1971. A group of local doctors pioneered the idea for the multi-disciplinary care complex on 20 acres of...
-
Column (7/13/21)Defenders, opponents of CRT prone to exaggerationPut aside what you may have heard -- pro or con -- about terms such as systemic racism or critical race theory (CRT) for a moment. There's a lot of exaggeration out there among both defenders and critics. Instead, let me tell you a story. After the...
-
Column (7/13/21)Priest's arrest part of larger problemAs I write, a Franciscan priest I know is in a courtroom in Ohio. Father Fidelis Moscinski was charged with criminal trespass for walking into an abortion facility in Cuyahoga Falls. It's called a Red Rose Rescue: He goes inside, offers women roses,...
-
Editorial (7/12/21)Cape Girardeau native earns impressive promotion from NavyA Cape Girardeau native recently received a promotion reserved for the top 1% of Navy personnel. Scott Enderle earned the highest rank for an enlisted member, otherwise known as master chief petty officer. It's an impressive distinction, though...
-
-
Editorial (7/9/21)Vintage motorcycles make their way to CapeDays after starting their trek in Cape Girardeau, riders in the Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will finish here this weekend. The race of vintage motorcycles, which totals 1,340 miles, is set to finish at about 3:30 p.m....
-
Editorial (7/7/21)Julia Jones to retire, leaves behind strong parks departmentCape Girardeau has excellent parks and many recreational opportunities. The success of these facilities and programs can be attributed in part to a dynamic individual: Julia Jones. Following a successful career in Florida, Jones moved back to her...
-
Editorial (7/6/21)Local artists share their creativityThe Southeast Missourian recently reported on two separate arts related stories that we found noteworthy. Malcolm McCrae, a local airbrush artist, created a mural along the riverwalk in downtown Cape Girardeau titled "A Wish of Hope." It's part of...
-
-
Editorial (7/2/21)Editorial: Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to be recognized with Spirit of American AwardThis weekend we celebrate Americas birthday. Shes 245 years young. Across the area there are many patriotic events, most including fireworks displays in the evening. Some are all-day celebrations with food, games and music. In todays edition of...
-
Editorial (6/30/21)SoutheastHEALTH construction projects a positive for patients, region's economyAnother round of major health care construction projects is coming to Cape Girardeau. Topping the list is a 70,000-square-foot multiphase expansion by SoutheastHEALTH that will be home to an orthopedics and sports medicine center and a womens...
-
-
Editorial (6/25/21)Semoball finalists announced for spring sports, top awardsThe final round of finalists were announced recently for the eighth annual Semoball Awards, the area's premier awards show for high school sports. These student athletes and coaches will join fall and winter sports finalists for the show in July:...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.