News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-16-21
O Lord God, we praise you, for your righteousness reaches to the heavens. Amen.
More to explore
-
COVID-19 cases in Mo. reach highest level since January6O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's health department on Thursday reported the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since the dead of winter, and the association representing the state's hospital is warning the health care system is potentially on the...
-
Meet Scott Smith, Jackson School District's new superintendentScott Smith took the reins as superintendent of Jackson School District July 1. Smith said he couldn't be more excited about the new role. "Jackson has always been a district I've held in high regard," Smith said. "I feel like it has always had a...
-
Tunes at Twilight fall series begins Aug. 8Don't act too quick and pack away your lawn chairs and picnic blankets at the end of summer. Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight series will return for its fall series Aug. 8. Since 2007, musicians have captivated Tunes at Twilight audiences with...
-
Cape County commissioners hold brief meeting, touch on topics from COVID-19 to ice creamCape Girardeau County commissioners dealt with topics ranging from COVID-19 to ice cream during their 10-minute public meeting Thursday morning. In comparison to a week ago, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the county recorded 36 more...
-
-
Zion UMC current pastor is ordained while serving the churchThe current pastor of Gordonville's 174 year-old Zion United Methodist Church, Scott Griffin, is part of the few in the church's history to be ordained while already serving as pastor in what the congregation believes is about 100 years. Griffin...
-
Jackson Middle School to host mobile food bank SaturdayFor families or individuals in need of food, Jackson School District will host a mobile food pantry Saturday at Jackson Middle School, 1651 W. Independence. Food will be offered free of cost from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Merideth Pobst, director of...
-
-
Cape woman arrested for alleged DWI3A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sydney Casey, 20, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half...
-
Photo Gallery 7/16/21Jackson Municipal Band - Summer Concert SeriesWhitewater Bluegrass Band joined the Jackson Municipal Band for a Summer Concert Series performance at the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell in Jackson City Park on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Jackson. Several Southeast Missouri residents brought their...
-
After long battle to find workers, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina will close Friday16The Grippo family has dished their signature Italian eats at Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina to hungry Southeast Missourians for more than seven years. However, this Friday, the restaurant will permanently close its doors. Doris Grippo co-runs the...
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Stoddard County; governor encourages state-wide vaccinations29As COVID-19 rates rise across Southwest Missouri, active cases continue to climb in Stoddard County. The Southeast Missourian reported July 3 that Stoddard County had 33 active cases. There are now 59, according to data released Wednesday from...
-
Cape VA health care center work progressing, set for Feb. 1 opening5About 3,000 more military veterans from the region may receive health care through the Department of Veteran Affairs once the Cape Girardeau Health Care Center opens its doors early next year. Libby Johnson, administrator, guided a tour of the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/15/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 8 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Fate of Broadway Theatre hangs on public hearing, future of building unclear4The Broadway Theatre building has sat stagnant on Broadway for years. Even after a fire burned much of its interior and roof earlier this year, minimal repairs were done. Cape Girardeau city officials are doing what they can to get the ball...
-
NB I-55 in Scott Co. reduced for pavement work; Highway 51 overpass in Perry Co. reduced for bridge repairsNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from mile marker 66 to mile marker 80, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the pavement. According to a...
-
McDonald's holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Cape Girardeau location8McDonald's held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new restaurant location on North Kingshighway. This is the third location for the fast food franchise in Cape Girardeau. For owner/operator Shannon Davis, the new store is the 18th...
-
Governor visits Cape to tout fuel tax increase28On a hill overlooking the ongoing Center Junction interchange project, Gov. Mike Parson ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 262 into law Tuesday. Parson visited Cape Girardeau as part of a statewide tour to tout the fuel tax legislation. The measure...
-
Airport boardings taking off this summer4Although they haven't quite returned to pre-pandemic levels, monthly boardings at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are once again nearing the 1,000 passenger mark. In fact, more people took off from Cape Girardeau in May and June (1,751) than...
-
Youths allegedly damage vehicle in downtown Cape8A group of apparent teenagers allegedly damaged at least one vehicle in downtown Cape Girardeau on Monday by throwing items onto the vehicle from a rooftop. Patrick Bond of Cape Girardeau, along with his wife, Meri, was at Rude Dog Pub participating...
-
Dexter health center progresses on tornado damage repairsRepairs are underway after an EF2 tornado damaged Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter. Missouri, Saturday night. According to a statement released Tuesday from SoutheastHEALTH, major progress has been made to repair roof leaks. Once...
-
Photo Gallery 7/14/21Cape Girardeau Municipal Band - Summer Concert SeriesThe Cape Girardeau Municipal Band played songs part of their "Time Travel" theme during the Summer Concert Series at the Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Central High School on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. It included special guests "Those Two."
-
Tax helps Cape County fund some 'critical' needs15It's been just over a year since voters in Cape Girardeau County approved a half-cent sales tax to address law enforcement and public safety needs. The tax went into effect last fall and since that time it has generated more than $5.3 million, which...
-
EF2 tornado strikes Dexter on SaturdayDEXTER, Mo. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service say an EF2 tornado struck Dexter on Saturday evening. "The National Weather Service arrived here in town at noon today and have relayed preliminary information that this is a...
-
Youth group has narrow escape from Saturday tornadoDEXTER, Mo. A youth group at First Pentecostal Church of Dexter took shelter just minutes before an EF2 tornado struck the town, leaving a 5.5-mile long path of destruction. The group of teenagers had just heard the tornado sirens sound and gone...
-
Broadway Theatre fire still under investigation; fundraising festival to begin Saturday8The news was almost unbelievable. Suzanne Hightower hung up the phone March 31 after hearing from her real estate agent the former Broadway Theatre -- a building she recently acquired to restore -- had just suffered a damaging fire. "I was almost in...
-
Jackson woman advances in national Ms. Health and Fitness competitionVictoria Busche of Jackson stands to win much more than just muscle poundage by staying in shape. Last month, Busche entered Muscle & Fitness magazine's annual Ms. Health and Fitness Contest. The winner will receive a $20,000 prize and a two-page...
-
-
Most read 7/12/21SoutheastHEALTH in Dexter assesses damage from stormSoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County released a statement overnight regarding the the storm damage and status of patients and staff. Southeast Health of Stoddard County has evacuated all inpatient units as well as the Emergency Department due to a...
-
Most read 7/12/21New medical marijuana company is high on Chaffee4CHAFFEE, Mo. At one time, the Columbia Sportswear plant in Chaffee employed more than 400 people and produced about a third of the apparel company's consumer goods. But when the plant closed in early 2000, Chaffee and the surrounding region ...
-
Most read 7/10/21Erlbachers: 'A Family Legacy on the river'6In the 1930s, brothers Robert and Eddie Erlbacher decided to forge their way into the highly competitive river business. The pair had no money, experience and little education, but, as time shows now, whatever they did have was enough. Nearly a...
-
Most read 7/9/21Tyson recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken produced in DexterDEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall...
-
Most read 7/9/21Juveniles injured in early morning crashTwo Dexter, Missouri, youths were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Dexter early Tuesday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven...
-
Most read 7/8/21Jackson drowning victim identifiedThe man who drowned in Jackson City Park's Rotary Lake on Sunday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks display has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth R. Pair of Jackson. Pair's identity was released Wednesday by the Missouri State...