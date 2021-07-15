News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-15-21
Father God, may we strive to be salt and light for your glory. Amen.
After long battle to find workers, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina will close Friday4The Grippo family has dished their signature Italian eats at Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina to hungry Southeast Missourians for more than seven years. However, this Friday, the restaurant will permanently close its doors. Doris Grippo co-runs the...
COVID-19 cases rise in Stoddard County; governor encourages state-wide vaccinations13As COVID-19 rates rise across Southwest Missouri, active cases continue to climb in Stoddard County. The Southeast Missourian reported July 3 that Stoddard County had 33 active cases. There are now 59, according to data released Wednesday from...
Cape VA health care center work progressing, set for Feb. 1 openingAbout 3,000 more military veterans from the region may receive health care through the Department of Veteran Affairs once the Cape Girardeau Health Care Center opens its doors early next year. Libby Johnson, administrator, guided a tour of the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/15/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 8 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Fate of Broadway Theatre hangs on public hearing, future of building unclear2The Broadway Theatre building has sat stagnant on Broadway for years. Even after a fire burned much of its interior and roof earlier this year, minimal repairs were done. Cape Girardeau city officials are doing what they can to get the ball...
NB I-55 in Scott Co. reduced for pavement work; Highway 51 overpass in Perry Co. reduced for bridge repairsNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from mile marker 66 to mile marker 80, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the pavement. According to a...
McDonald's holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Cape Girardeau location5McDonald's held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new restaurant location on North Kingshighway. This is the third location for the fast food franchise in Cape Girardeau. For owner/operator Shannon Davis, the new store is the 18th...
Governor visits Cape to tout fuel tax increase20On a hill overlooking the ongoing Center Junction interchange project, Gov. Mike Parson ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 262 into law Tuesday. Parson visited Cape Girardeau as part of a statewide tour to tout the fuel tax legislation. The measure...
Airport boardings taking off this summer4Although they haven't quite returned to pre-pandemic levels, monthly boardings at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are once again nearing the 1,000 passenger mark. In fact, more people took off from Cape Girardeau in May and June (1,751) than...
Youths allegedly damage vehicle in downtown Cape7A group of apparent teenagers allegedly damaged at least one vehicle in downtown Cape Girardeau on Monday by throwing items onto the vehicle from a rooftop. Patrick Bond of Cape Girardeau, along with his wife, Meri, was at Rude Dog Pub participating...
Dexter health center progresses on tornado damage repairsRepairs are underway after an EF2 tornado damaged Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter. Missouri, Saturday night. According to a statement released Tuesday from SoutheastHEALTH, major progress has been made to repair roof leaks. Once...
Photo Gallery 7/14/21Cape Girardeau Municipal Band - Summer Concert SeriesThe Cape Girardeau Municipal Band played songs part of their "Time Travel" theme during the Summer Concert Series at the Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Central High School on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. It included special guests "Those Two."
Tax helps Cape County fund some 'critical' needs15It's been just over a year since voters in Cape Girardeau County approved a half-cent sales tax to address law enforcement and public safety needs. The tax went into effect last fall and since that time it has generated more than $5.3 million, which...
EF2 tornado strikes Dexter on SaturdayDEXTER, Mo. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service say an EF2 tornado struck Dexter on Saturday evening. "The National Weather Service arrived here in town at noon today and have relayed preliminary information that this is a...
Youth group has narrow escape from Saturday tornadoDEXTER, Mo. A youth group at First Pentecostal Church of Dexter took shelter just minutes before an EF2 tornado struck the town, leaving a 5.5-mile long path of destruction. The group of teenagers had just heard the tornado sirens sound and gone...
Broadway Theatre fire still under investigation; fundraising festival to begin Saturday8The news was almost unbelievable. Suzanne Hightower hung up the phone March 31 after hearing from her real estate agent the former Broadway Theatre -- a building she recently acquired to restore -- had just suffered a damaging fire. "I was almost in...
Jackson woman advances in national Ms. Health and Fitness competitionVictoria Busche of Jackson stands to win much more than just muscle poundage by staying in shape. Last month, Busche entered Muscle & Fitness magazine's annual Ms. Health and Fitness Contest. The winner will receive a $20,000 prize and a two-page...
Gov. Parson to hold signing of gas-tax bill Tuesday in Cape Girardeau19Gov. Mike Parson will hold a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Parson will sign Senate Bill 262, which will increase the state's fuel tax to fund infrastructure projects. The measure will raise the tax in 2.5-cent-per-gallon...
Restaurant ride to raise money to help finish homeThis Saturday, the Hiney Hut restaurant in Scott City will host a ride to other local eateries to help raise money for Ashley Harris, a local woman who unexpectedly lost her husband, Lance Sterling, in May and needs help to finish building her...
SoutheastHEALTH in Dexter assesses damage from stormSoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County released a statement overnight regarding the the storm damage and status of patients and staff. Southeast Health of Stoddard County has evacuated all inpatient units as well as the Emergency Department due to a...
Rhoda Reeves remembered as 'leading lady' in business, family1Rhoda Reeves, who died Wednesday at the age of 85, is known to many in the Cape Girardeau area for the successful T-shirt printing and promotional products store Horizon Screen Printing, but she is also remembered by those who knew her for her...
Cape man collects more than 70 pairs of sneakers4Bart Pittman really likes shoes. Really, really likes shoes. So much so he's bought more than 70 pairs a measly collection compared to the 150 he once owned at the height of his collecting. Each pair is unique and special. "Trying to pick my...
Most read 7/12/21New medical marijuana company is high on Chaffee4CHAFFEE, Mo. At one time, the Columbia Sportswear plant in Chaffee employed more than 400 people and produced about a third of the apparel company's consumer goods. But when the plant closed in early 2000, Chaffee and the surrounding region ...
Photo Gallery 7/11/21Cross Country Chase 2021 Grand Finale in CapeCompetitors in the 2021 Cross Country Chase came roaring into downtown Cape Girardeau for the Grand Finale of the five-day race on Saturday, July 10, crossing the finish line at Independence Street and Main Street. The Grand Finale Event consisted...
Missouri Bicentennial: Military tensions led to riot in 191715Frank Nickell argues a theory about history that may help to explain a period of labor strife in Southeast Missouri that many either have forgotten about or never knew. "The ten years from 1914 to 1923 perhaps represents the most significant decade...
Erlbachers: 'A Family Legacy on the river'6In the 1930s, brothers Robert and Eddie Erlbacher decided to forge their way into the highly competitive river business. The pair had no money, experience and little education, but, as time shows now, whatever they did have was enough. Nearly a...
No place like home: Kelly alum begins duties as new superintendent1BENTON, Mo. -- For Bradley Kolwyck, who is the new superintendent at Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Schools in Benton, life has come full circle. The 2000 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School was hired as the district's new superintendent in April by...
Cape Girardeau LDS church arson suspect gets public defender3The 45-year-old homeless Cape Girardeau man charged with burning down Cape Girardeau's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) on April 18 has been given a lawyer at government expense. Christopher Pritchard was assigned a public defender...
Tyson recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken produced in DexterDEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall...
Juveniles injured in early morning crashTwo Dexter, Missouri, youths were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Dexter early Tuesday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven...
Most read 7/8/21Jackson drowning victim identifiedThe man who drowned in Jackson City Park's Rotary Lake on Sunday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks display has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth R. Pair of Jackson. Pair's identity was released Wednesday by the Missouri State...
Most read 7/7/21Delta variant 'presumed' present in Cape County27The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center received confirmation Tuesday of the potential presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Maria Davis, a health educator at the center. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior...