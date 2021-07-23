Today in History
Today is Friday, July 23, the 204th day of 2021. There are 161 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 23, 2003, Massachusetts' attorney general issued a report saying clergy members and others in the Boston Archdiocese probably had sexually abused more than 1,000 people over a period of six decades.
On this date:
In 1829, William Austin Burt received a patent for his "typographer," a forerunner of the typewriter.
In 1945, French Marshal Henri Petain, who had headed the pro-Axis Vichy government during World War II, went on trial, charged with treason. (He was convicted and condemned to death, but the sentence was commuted to life in prison. On this date in 1951, Petain died in prison.)
In 1958, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II named the first four women to peerage in the House of Lords.
In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents that escalated into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people, mostly Blacks, were killed.
In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, were killed when a helicopter crashed on top of them during filming of a Vietnam War scene for "Twilight Zone: The Movie." (Director John Landis and four associates were later acquitted of manslaughter charges.)
In 1983, an Air Canada Boeing 767 ran out of fuel while flying from Montreal to Edmonton; the pilots were able to glide the jetliner to a safe emergency landing in Gimli, Manitoba. (The near-disaster occurred because the fuel had been erroneously measured in pounds instead of kilograms at a time when Canada was converting to the metric system.)
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush announced his choice of Judge David Souter of New Hampshire to succeed the retiring Justice William J. Brennan on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1997, the search for Andrew Cunanan, the suspected killer of designer Gianni Versace and others, ended as police found his body on a houseboat in Miami Beach, an apparent suicide.
In 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with the world's most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a U.S. space flight.
In 2003, a new audiotape purported to be from toppled dictator Saddam Hussein called on Iraqis to resist the U.S. occupation.
In 2006, Tiger Woods became the first player since Tom Watson in 1982-83 to win consecutive British Open titles.
In 2017, a tractor trailer was found in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, crammed with dozens of immigrants; ten died and many more were treated at a hospital for dehydration and heat stroke. (The driver, James Bradley Jr., was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to transporting the immigrants resulting in death.)
Ten years ago: Singer Amy Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning. Retired Army Gen. John Shalikashvili, the first foreign-born chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died at Madigan Army Medical Center near Tacoma, Washington, at age 75. Nguyen Cao Ky, 80, the flamboyant former air force general who'd ruled South Vietnam for two years during the Vietnam war, died in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A bullet train crash in southern China claimed 40 lives.
Five years ago: A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-packed clothing among a large crowd of demonstrators in the Afghan capital, killing at least 80 people; the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.
One year ago: In response to an ACLU lawsuit, a federal judge blocked federal agents in Portland, Oregon from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing protests there. In a shift from his earlier demand for a full reopening of the nation's schools, President Donald Trump acknowledged that some schools might need to delay reopening in the fall as the coronavirus continued to surge. France reported a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases as people let down their guard heading into the country's summer break. The virus-delayed and shortened major league baseball season began with the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees at an empty Nationals Park; Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first ball. (The Yankees won, 4-1, in a game halted by rain.)
Today's Birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 85. Actor Ronny Cox is 83. Actor Larry Manetti is 78. Rock singer David Essex is 74. Singer-songwriter-politician John Hall is 73. Actor Belinda Montgomery is 71. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 71. Actor-writer Lydia Cornell is 68. Actor Woody Harrelson is 60. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 60. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 59. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 58. Rock musician Slash is 56. Actor Juan Pope is 54. Model-actor Stephanie Seymour is 53. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is 52. Actor Charisma Carpenter is 51. R&B singer Sam Watters is 51. Country singer Alison Krauss is 50. R&B singer Dalvin DeGrate is 50. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 50. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 49. Country singer Shannon Brown is 48. Actor Kathryn Hahn is 48. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 48. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 48. Actor Stephanie March is 47. Actor Shane McRae is 44. R&B singer Michelle Williams is 41. Actor Paul Wesley is 39. Actor Krysta Rodriguez is 37. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 32. Country musician Neil Perry is 31. Actor Lili Simmons is 28. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (TV: "The Voice") is 25.
-
PB native enjoying time in one of world's most isolated places1Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native Lara Christy arrived on Ascension Island from the United States in mid-April. After three months, it is safe to say she is enjoying life on the remote island in the south Atlantic Ocean...
-
500,000 visit vaccine incentive website3The goal of the state's COVID-19 vaccination incentive program -- MO VIP -- is to encourage Missourians to consider receiving the inoculation. According to state health officials, more than 500,000 people looked at the program's website in its first...
-
Smoke from western wildfires blankets region in hazeA haze blanketed Southeast Missouri on Thursday -- smoke from wildfires burning in the western part of the United States and Canada. Derrick Snyder, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, confirmed the source of the haze...
-
Cape Girardeau County seeks best uses for courthouse, other facilitiesWhat is the best use of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse? That's one of the questions Cape Girardeau County Commissioners want answered as part of a facility review study they authorized Thursday during a brief County Commission meeting. The...
-
Artists to paint a series of murals in downtown PerryvillePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Downtown Perryville is about to get a little more colorful. Leaders behind Perry County Heritage Tourism and the City of Perryville plan a series of four murals to be painted throughout downtown Perryville. Trish Erzfeld, director...
-
Arts Council to host 'Seeing Stars' quilt exhibitionBeginning Aug. 6, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau will host the work of the region's best quilters in its exhibition "Seeing Stars: 2021 Regional Quilt Exhibition." "Seeing Stars" was developed to demonstrate the talent,...
-
Jackson Homecomers will require street closures next weekSeveral streets in uptown Jackson will be closed during part of all of next week to accommodate the 2021 Homecomers activities. Homecomers will begin Tuesday evening and run through July 31. However, some streets will close Sunday afternoon to allow...
-
Malden man found guilty in drug caseA Cape Girardeau jury found a Malden, Missouri, man guilty Thursday of distributing a controlled substance. A news release from Saylor Fleming, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, said Marcrease Farmer, 36, was found guilty of...
-
Governor announces vaccine incentive program21Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday a $9 million program to encourage Missouri residents age 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. We understand that some Missourians are hesitant towards getting the vaccine, but we must all take personal...
-
Brothers catch 101-pound catfish in Mississippi River near Ste. Genevieve6Brothers Carey and Greg Branham have fished since childhood. They didnt know when they set out last week on the Mississippi River theyd reel in the largest catch of their lives. During a drift fishing expedition on the Mississippi River near Ste....
-
Walmart Wellness Day returns to stores throughout areaWalmart will have free health screenings and wellness resources, including immunizations, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of its Wellness Day nationwide. Locations in Southeast Missouri will participate. The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is...
-
-
Perryville man sentenced to prisonA Perryville, Missouri, man received a 15-year-prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation. Timothy Brandes, 50, was sentenced in the courtroom of Judge Scott Lipke in Perryville. According to a release from...
-
Cape man arrested in Bollinger CountyA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Wednesday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Bollinger County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Austin Larose, 18, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and speeding...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/22/21 meeting2Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 19 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Island life: PB native finds work/life balance in one of world's most isolated places3Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native Lara Christy spent many years trying to find the right balance between work and life. Now it looks like she may have found it in the middle of the south Atlantic Ocean, on one of the world's most remote islands...
-
Cape Girardeau County goes a year without a murder23Tuesday marked one year since the last murder in Cape Girardeau County. The number of murder cases filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office have decreased slightly over the last several years, according to Cape Girardeau County...
-
Jackson police investigating complaint against city employee10Jackson police are investigating an alleged incident Sunday in which a woman was reportedly assaulted by a Jackson Fire Rescue employee while responding to the woman's request for medical assistance. "We did receive a report, but it's still under...
-
Rufus Red Hots hosting local hot dog eating contest Saturday5The new hot dog restaurant in town, Rufus Red Hots, is hosting its first hot dog eating contest, which it plans to make an annual event, Saturday at its restaurant at 600 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Owner Yolanda Cawthon said the event was created...
-
Cape patrolman honored with statewide award3The Missouri Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council (LETSAC) named Cape Girardeau patrolman William Sammut a "LETSAC Officer of the Year" last week. Sammut received the award along with four other officers from around the state. The award...
-
-
Bill designates SEMO with mission for arts, computer science, cybersecurity3Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law House Bill 297, which designates Southeast Missouri State University as a higher education institution with a statewide mission in the areas of computer science, cybersecurity and visual and performing...
-
Jackson board asked to rescind Old McKendree landmark designation2Although it is one of the most historic sites in Cape Girardeau County, Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson will no longer have a "historic landmark designation" if the city's Board of Aldermen approves a request next month to rescind the designation....
-
Area residents will likely be asked to vote on use tax30It appears residents of several area communities including Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be asked to vote on local use tax issues in November, allowing those municipalities to collect sales tax on purchases made through online retailers. The...
-
Cape Council members urge residents to get vaccinated9Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and City Council member Dan Presson encouraged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during Monday night's council meeting. "The delta variant seems to be getting pretty tenuous and tough out there, so please,...
-
Most read 7/19/21Local Facebook group for Blackstone griddle enthusiasts attracts international followingSocial media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are often sources for good story ideas. On average, I probably find one or two news "tips" every week on social media based on things people post. But every now and then, a social media...
-
-
Most read 7/17/21KFVS reporter Hanson wins Miss Illinois crown6After getting first runner-up in 2018 and the 2020 competition being postponed, Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson was anxiously awaiting to hear her rank at the end of the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition last month at the...
-
COVID-19 cases in Mo. reach highest level since January9O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's health department on Thursday reported the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since the dead of winter, and the association representing the state's hospital is warning the health care system is potentially on the...
-
Meet Scott Smith, Jackson School District's new superintendentScott Smith took the reins as superintendent of Jackson School District July 1. Smith said he couldn't be more excited about the new role. "Jackson has always been a district I've held in high regard," Smith said. "I feel like it has always had a...
-
Cape woman arrested for alleged DWI3A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sydney Casey, 20, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half...
-
Most read 7/15/21After long battle to find workers, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina will close Friday20The Grippo family has dished their signature Italian eats at Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina to hungry Southeast Missourians for more than seven years. However, this Friday, the restaurant will permanently close its doors. Doris Grippo co-runs the...