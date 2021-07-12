News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Cape Girardeau native earns impressive promotion from Navy
A Cape Girardeau native recently received a promotion reserved for the top 1% of Navy personnel.
Scott Enderle earned the highest rank for an enlisted member, otherwise known as master chief petty officer. It's an impressive distinction, though accolades are not the driving reason behind Enderle's service.
"You know, [Enderle] doesn't do his job looking for all the accolades," Billy Hieb, Enderle's mentor and command master chief petty officer, told the Southeast Missourian. "And that kind of shows through on his performance reviews every year, where he cares more about the people under him than his own career. And, you know, that's kind of who we're looking for, to make master chief, because it's not about you, it's about the people underneath ya and he gets it."
Enderle started his military service after graduating from Cape Girardeau Central High School, primarily as a way of serving his country and doing something different in his life. His career of service and care for others has led him to this point.
The men and women who serve in our military are some of the best and brightest. But not only are they mentally sharp and physically fit, these individuals love their country and genuinely have a heart to defend and protect this nation. Scott Enderle, as represented by the master chief promotion, represents all that is good about our military. We extend our congratulations and gratitude, to Enderle and all those who serve honorably in our military.
Comments
