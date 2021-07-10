Celebrating Doctors' Park

Letter to the Editor

Friends in Cape shared the 50th Anniversary Doctors' Park article. My father, Dr. Gordon Nunnelly, was one of the leaders of the founding team and actually helped negotiate the first bank loan, kept the initial investor payments and books, found the St. Louis architects Peckham and Guyton who designed the complex, and designed the Doctors' Park logo.

That group of doctors from the greatest generation wanted the best medical care for Cape and surrounding areas and knew that included services and support for the families of patients.

I have only encountered one other such visionary complex, and it was in Barcelona, Spain, founded on the same ideas as Doctors' Park in the early 20th century.

It is wonderful that the site has thrived and grown and become a critical part of Cape's medical system.

BARBARA ADLER, East Hampton, New York