Vintage motorcycles make their way to Cape
Days after starting their trek in Cape Girardeau, riders in the Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will finish here this weekend.
The race of vintage motorcycles, which totals 1,340 miles, is set to finish at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Independence and Main streets. A total of 101 riders, including two from Cape Girardeau, are participating. All motorcycles must have been manufactured between 1930 and 1960.
This race has the same crew as the Motorcycle Cannonball, another motorcycle enthusiast event that came through Cape Girardeau in recent years. And it follows the Great Race, a cross-country trek of vintage vehicles, which just made its way through town again weeks ago.
These events are a big win for Cape Girardeau and the surrounding communities. Not only do they attract visitors who stay in our hotels and visit our restaurants, but they are unique opportunities for local residents to see something special. To all those making their way into Cape Girardeau this weekend, we extend our welcome. And we encourage local residents to consider stopping by the welcome gathering on Saturday evening to see the vintage motorcycles and enjoy the other festivities.
