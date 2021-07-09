News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-9-21
Lord Jesus, we lift up your name, for you are the Good Shepherd. Amen.
More to explore
-
No active COVID cases linked to delta variant in Cape County1Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said Thursday "no notification has been received from the state that any of the (22) active cases in the county have been attributed to the delta variant." Wernsman did acknowledge,...
-
Cape Girardeau LDS church arson suspect gets public defenderThe 45-year-old homeless Cape Girardeau man charged with burning down Cape Girardeau's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) on April 18 has been given a public defender. Christopher Pritchard was assigned a public defender Tuesday by...
-
Community college 'not possible,' according to studyA community college in Cape Girardeau "is not possible nor is it feasible at this time." That's the conclusion of a new study examining whether there is a need for a community (or "technical") college here and if state statutes and guidelines would...
-
-
School immunization clinic is today in CapeAn immunization clinic for students entering the eighth or 12th grade will be available today. It will be a drive-through event at Arena Park. Immunizations given will be meningitis (MCV4), Tdap and HPV (Gardasil) for eighth-graders and meningitis...
-
Semo Port secures dredging grantThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded $400,000 to the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority based in Scott City to support dredging activity in the harbor, according to a release Thursday from U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8). "It's not just...
-
Juveniles injured in early morning crashTwo Dexter, Missouri, youths were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Dexter early Tuesday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven...
-
Dexter women hurt in two-vehicle crashA Dexter, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bell City, Missouri, Wednesday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Judy Kirby, 67, was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave southbound on Route N...
-
Poplar Bluff man injured in motorcycle wreckA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle crash west of Advance, Missouri, on Monday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Travis Fox, 20, was eastbound on Route C on a 2017 Honda CBR300 when he ran off the right side...
-
Three arrested for alleged driving while intoxicatedTwo area residents were arrested recently for driving while intoxicated A Bell City, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Scott County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dillion Chavoya, 31,...
-
Wappapello woman arrested for alleged drugsA Wappapello, Missouri, woman was arrested Sunday evening for several alleged drug violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Yukondra Schearf, 42, was arrested in Carter County, Missouri, for alleged felony possession of a controlled...
-
Jackson drowning victim identifiedThe man who drowned in Jackson City Park's Rotary Lake on Sunday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks display has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth R. Pair of Jackson. Pair's identity was released Wednesday by the Missouri State...
-
Jackson aldermen: COVID policy is fair12A revised sick-leave policy for City of Jackson municipal employees that went into effect last week is both generous and fair. That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen who reviewed the city's list of employee benefits after concerns...
-
Vintage motorcycle race to end Saturday in downtown CapeWeeks after The Great Race made a stop, downtown Cape Girardeau will welcome another vintage vehicle race. This weekend, riders of Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will end a 1,340 route in the city. A celebration will be...
-
Overnight striping to begin in area citiesThe Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District will kick off nighttime road striping operations in Southeast Missouri cities and towns in mid-July. State routes in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter will be...
-
Some Cape services to be interrupted over weekendCape Girardeau municipal government reports several City Hall services will be unavailable for several days while the city's accounting, billing and permitting system undergoes improvement. Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, billing and permitting will be...
-
Girl Scouts to close Cape Girardeau service center5Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland (GSMH) will soon close its service centers in Cape Girardeau and Joplin. According to a release, the organization is launching a new "community centric service model" that will save an average of $156,000 annually....
-
Tax assistance center to move, reopen Monday1The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday its tax assistance center in Cape Girardeau is moving. It will now take residence at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Office Building, 555 Independence St. The new office will open for business...
-
Cornhole craze? Local not-for-profit plans fundraiser using a game growing in popularity2Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri plans to host a first-ever fundraising tournament featuring the 700-year-old game of cornhole that's become popular enough to be featured on ESPN. CPSEMO had planned to host a cornhole tourney Friday but...
-
Pound of methamphetamine leads to Charleston man's 15-year federal prison sentenceA United States district judge sentenced Ervin Boyce of Charleston, Missouri, to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for violating his parole. Boyce, 43, was released from federal prison in May 2020 after serving sentences for distributing cocaine...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Cape Girardeau's Parks and Rec Day is today1The 23rd annual Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Day takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Osage Centre to celebrate the nationwide Park and Recreation Month of July. It is a free event with games to play, animals to pet, bouncy houses to...
-
Delta variant 'presumed' present in Cape County20The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center received confirmation Tuesday of the potential presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Maria Davis, a health educator at the center. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
-
Cape Council says 'satisfactory progress' on downtown TIF; Haskin debuts6Amidst a short and largely uneventful agenda with two Cape Girardeau City Council members on vacation, Kenneth Haskin attended his first meeting as the city's ninth city manager since the position was created in 1966. Haskin succeeds the retired...
-
Historian Nash, an authority on Cape founder Lorimier, mourned2Linda Nash, a longtime history teacher at Jackson High School and former executive director of Voices for Children/CASA in Southeast Missouri, is being remembered this week as an authority on local and regional history following her sudden passing...
-
-
Cape ambulance collides into telephone pole after 2-vehicle crash1An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The ambulance was headed south on Mount Auburn Road at the corner of Mount Auburn and Hopper when the crash occurred. The driver of the second vehicle turned...
-
Jackson man drowns Sunday night2A 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the citys Rotary Lake. According to a news release from Capt. Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Department, witnesses said the man entered the water about 9:40 p.m. for unknown reasons. The release said...
-
Paducah company buying area Wink's stores1After more than 30 years in the convenience store business, Kevin Stanfield has agreed in principle to sell his Wink's convenience stores to Acee's Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky. "We've been in negotiations for several months and have been working out...
-
-
Photo Gallery 7/5/21Great American Fourth of July Celebration Cape Girardeau 2021The Great American Fourth of July celebration was held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021. The all-day event included food trucks, bicentennial murals on display inside the A.C. Brase Arena, chalk art with the...
-
Most read 7/3/21COVID-19 outbreak in Advance nursing facility leaves one dead36There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Stoddard County, Missouri. An outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Advance is responsible for 14 of those cases. One resident died as a result of the outbreak, Stoddard County Health Center...
-
Cape-Jackson could be hurt if Biden administration changes MSA rules16Six Show Me State members of Congress, including Southeast Missouri's Rep. Jason Smith, have joined both of Missouri's U.S. senators and Gov. Mike Parson in opposing raising the population threshold to become a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA)...
-
Southeast Missouri prepares for Fourth of July celebrations3People around the nation are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day, and this weekend brings a variety of events to Southeast Missouri in honor of the country's birthday. Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding areas are holding their annual...
-
Federal judge sentences Cape man 14 years for drug trafficking, firearms charges4A Cape Girardeau man and repeat offender is facing 14 years in federal prison for drug-trafficking and firearms charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. on Thursday sentenced Gene Tyrone Wren of Cape Girardeau to 168 months, which...