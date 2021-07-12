*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

A Look Back

*
SHARON SANDERS
Monday, July 12, 2021
Published Tuesday, July 17, 1962, pg. 1

This is the first bucket of cement poured in July 1962 on the Cape Girardeau section of Interstate Highway 55. The site is two miles north of Wedekind Park at a point just north of Old McKendree Chapel. The construction train shown here was a concrete pavement assembly line. Rolling on tracks, the assembly poured the concrete, leveled it, removed any air pockets, finished it and left behind a complete project. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)