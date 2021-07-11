Today in History
Today is Sunday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2021. There are 173 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 11, 1995, the U.N.-designated "safe haven" of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then carried out the killings of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.
On this date:
In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band.
In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.)
In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.
In 1936, New York City's Triborough Bridge (now officially the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge) linking Manhattan, Queens and The Bronx was opened to traffic.
In 1955, the U.S. Air Force Academy swore in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.
In 1960, the novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee was first published by J.B. Lippincott and Co.
In 1966, the game show "The Newlywed Game," hosted by Bob Eubanks, premiered on ABC-TV.
In 1972, the World Chess Championship opened as grandmasters Bobby Fischer of the United States and defending champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union began play in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Fischer won after 21 games.)
In 1979, the abandoned U.S. space station Skylab made a spectacular return to Earth, burning up in the atmosphere and showering debris over the Indian Ocean and Australia.
In 1989, actor and director Laurence Olivier died in Steyning, West Sussex, England, at age 82.
In 1991, a Nigeria Airways DC-8 carrying Muslim pilgrims crashed at the Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, international airport, killing all 261 people on board.
In 1995, the United States normalized relations with Vietnam.
Ten years ago: Rupert Murdoch's media empire was besieged by accusations that two more of his British newspapers engaged in hacking, deception and privacy violations. So Yeon Ryu (soh yahn yoo) won the U.S. Women's Open, defeating fellow South Korean Hee Kyung Seo (soh) by three shots in a three-hole playoff.
Five years ago: Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that the United States would send 560 more troops to Iraq to transform a freshly retaken air base into a staging hub for a long-awaited battle to recapture Mosul from Islamic State militants. Two bailiffs at the Berrien County, Michigan, courthouse were shot to death by a jail inmate during an escape attempt; the inmate was also killed.
One year ago: In Portland, Oregon, where nightly protests since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had frequently turned violent, a protester was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit in the head by a round fired by a federal law enforcement officer. (Videos showed that Donavan LaBella had been standing with both arms in the air, holding a large speaker, across the street from the federal courthouse when he was hit.) President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one. Okinawa's governor said dozens of U.S. Marines at bases on the Japanese island had been infected with the coronavirus. As virus cases surged in Florida, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 78. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 72. Actor Bruce McGill is 71. Actor Stephen Lang is 69. Actor Mindy Sterling is 68. Actor Sela Ward is 65. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 64. Singer Peter Murphy is 64. Actor Mark Lester is 63. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 63. Singer Suzanne Vega is 62. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 62. Actor Lisa Rinna is 58. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 56. Actor Debbe Dunning is 55. Actor Greg Grunberg is 55. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 54. Actor Justin Chambers is 51. Actor Leisha Hailey is 50. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 49. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 48. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 48. Rapper Lil' Kim is 47. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is 46. Actor Jon Wellner is 46. Rapper Lil' Zane is 40. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 38. Actor Serinda Swan is 37. Actor Robert Adamson is 36. Actor David Henrie is 32. Actor Connor Paolo is 31. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 31. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 25.
Missouri Bicentennial: Military tensions led to riot in 191712Frank Nickell argues a theory about history that may help to explain a period of labor strife in Southeast Missouri that many either have forgotten about or never knew. "The ten years from 1914 to 1923 perhaps represents the most significant decade...
Erlbachers: 'A Family Legacy on the river'6In the 1930s, brothers Robert and Eddie Erlbacher decided to forge their way into the highly competitive river business. The pair had no money, experience and little education, but, as time shows now, whatever they did have was enough. Nearly a...
No place like home: Kelly alum begins duties as new superintendentBENTON, Mo. -- For Bradley Kolwyck, who is the new superintendent at Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Schools in Benton, life has come full circle. The 2000 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School was hired as the district's new superintendent in April by...
State considering catfish regulations on big riversThe Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Wednesday that they are seeking public input on potential regulation changes for both recreational and commercial catfish harvest in some big rivers of the state, including the Mississippi....
Cape Girardeau LDS church arson suspect gets public defender3The 45-year-old homeless Cape Girardeau man charged with burning down Cape Girardeau's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) on April 18 has been given a lawyer at government expense. Christopher Pritchard was assigned a public defender...
No active COVID cases linked to delta variant in Cape County15Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said Thursday "no notification has been received from the state that any of the (22) active cases in the county have been attributed to the delta variant." Wernsman did acknowledge,...
Community college 'not possible,' according to study11A community college in Cape Girardeau "is not possible nor is it feasible at this time." That's the conclusion of a new study examining whether there is a need for a community (or "technical") college here and if state statutes and guidelines would...
School immunization clinic is today in CapeAn immunization clinic for students entering the eighth or 12th grade will be available today. It will be a drive-through event at Arena Park. Immunizations given will be meningitis (MCV4), Tdap and HPV (Gardasil) for eighth-graders and meningitis...
Semo Port secures dredging grant3The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded $400,000 to the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority based in Scott City to support dredging activity in the harbor, according to a release Thursday from U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8). "It's not just...
Juveniles injured in early morning crashTwo Dexter, Missouri, youths were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Dexter early Tuesday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven...
Dexter women hurt in two-vehicle crashA Dexter, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bell City, Missouri, Wednesday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Judy Kirby, 67, was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave southbound on Route N...
Poplar Bluff man injured in motorcycle wreckA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle crash west of Advance, Missouri, on Monday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Travis Fox, 20, was eastbound on Route C on a 2017 Honda CBR300 when he ran off the right side...
Three arrested for alleged driving while intoxicatedTwo area residents were arrested recently for driving while intoxicated A Bell City, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Scott County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dillion Chavoya, 31,...
Wappapello woman arrested for alleged drugsA Wappapello, Missouri, woman was arrested Sunday evening for several alleged drug violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Yukondra Schearf, 42, was arrested in Carter County, Missouri, for alleged felony possession of a controlled...
Jackson drowning victim identifiedThe man who drowned in Jackson City Park's Rotary Lake on Sunday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks display has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth R. Pair of Jackson. Pair's identity was released Wednesday by the Missouri State...
Jackson aldermen: COVID policy is fair12A revised sick-leave policy for City of Jackson municipal employees that went into effect last week is both generous and fair. That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen who reviewed the city's list of employee benefits after concerns...
Vintage motorcycle race to end Saturday in downtown CapeWeeks after The Great Race made a stop, downtown Cape Girardeau will welcome another vintage vehicle race. This weekend, riders of Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will end a 1,340 route in the city. A celebration will be...
Overnight striping to begin in area citiesThe Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District will kick off nighttime road striping operations in Southeast Missouri cities and towns in mid-July. State routes in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter will be...
Some Cape services to be interrupted over weekendCape Girardeau municipal government reports several City Hall services will be unavailable for several days while the city's accounting, billing and permitting system undergoes improvement. Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, billing and permitting will be...
Girl Scouts to close Cape Girardeau service center5Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland (GSMH) will soon close its service centers in Cape Girardeau and Joplin. According to a release, the organization is launching a new "community centric service model" that will save an average of $156,000 annually....
Tax assistance center to move, reopen Monday1The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday its tax assistance center in Cape Girardeau is moving. It will now take residence at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Office Building, 555 Independence St. The new office will open for business...
Cornhole craze? Local not-for-profit plans fundraiser using a game growing in popularity2Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri plans to host a first-ever fundraising tournament featuring the 700-year-old game of cornhole that's become popular enough to be featured on ESPN. CPSEMO had planned to host a cornhole tourney Friday but...
Pound of methamphetamine leads to Charleston man's 15-year federal prison sentenceA United States district judge sentenced Ervin Boyce of Charleston, Missouri, to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for violating his parole. Boyce, 43, was released from federal prison in May 2020 after serving sentences for distributing cocaine...
Most read 7/7/21Delta variant 'presumed' present in Cape County22The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center received confirmation Tuesday of the potential presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Maria Davis, a health educator at the center. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
Most read 7/7/21Historian Nash, an authority on Cape founder Lorimier, mourned2Linda Nash, a longtime history teacher at Jackson High School and former executive director of Voices for Children/CASA in Southeast Missouri, is being remembered this week as an authority on local and regional history following her sudden passing...
Cape ambulance collides into telephone pole after 2-vehicle crash1An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The ambulance was headed south on Mount Auburn Road at the corner of Mount Auburn and Hopper when the crash occurred. The driver of the second vehicle turned...
Jackson man drowns Sunday night2A 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the citys Rotary Lake. According to a news release from Capt. Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Department, witnesses said the man entered the water about 9:40 p.m. for unknown reasons. The release said...
Paducah company buying area Wink's stores1After more than 30 years in the convenience store business, Kevin Stanfield has agreed in principle to sell his Wink's convenience stores to Acee's Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky. "We've been in negotiations for several months and have been working out...
Most read 7/3/21COVID-19 outbreak in Advance nursing facility leaves one dead36There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Stoddard County, Missouri. An outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Advance is responsible for 14 of those cases. One resident died as a result of the outbreak, Stoddard County Health Center...
Most read 7/2/21Cape-Jackson could be hurt if Biden administration changes MSA rules16Six Show Me State members of Congress, including Southeast Missouri's Rep. Jason Smith, have joined both of Missouri's U.S. senators and Gov. Mike Parson in opposing raising the population threshold to become a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA)...