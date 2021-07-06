Local artists share their creativity

Editorial

The Southeast Missourian recently reported on two separate arts related stories that we found noteworthy.

Malcolm McCrae, a local airbrush artist, created a mural along the riverwalk in downtown Cape Girardeau titled "A Wish of Hope." It's part of his Pollinate Cape initiative where he hopes to use art as a way to unite the city.

Meanwhile at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, the work of local artist Marjorie Suedekum, as well as her collection of other local artists, is on display and available for purchase. Suedekum has been a fixture in the arts community over the years and her work is impressive. She's a former Southeast Missourian employee and organized a number of art shows over the years. Suedekum's showing will continue until July 19.

McCrae and Suedekum are two of the many talented artists in this community. Whether you have a talent for painting, performing or participating in any other art form, each of us can enjoy the beauty created by others. Thank you to all the creatives whose contributions enhance our region.