SoutheastHEALTH construction projects a positive for patients, region's economy
Another round of major health care construction projects is coming to Cape Girardeau.
Topping the list is a 70,000-square-foot multiphase expansion by SoutheastHEALTH that will be home to an orthopedics and sports medicine center and a womens integrated health services facility. The $75 million development will be located on the east side of South Mount Auburn Road south of Highway 74.
Meanwhile, the main hospital campus will also experience some renovations, and a $20 million ambulatory surgery center on South Mount Auburn Road will be constructed.
These projects follow the recent addition of the behavioral health hospital, of which SoutheastHEALTH is a partner with Universal Health Services. Combined, the recent projects represent $125 million in facility investments by SoutheastHEALTH.
Health care plays a major role in our local economy. Its a big source of jobs and brings thousands of patients and their families to the area for services, people who spend money in local retail shops, convenience stores and restaurants. Most importantly, our local hospitals provide quality care close to home.
It wasnt long ago SoutheastHEALTH had serious financial challenges. But the hospitals leadership has helped chart a vibrant path forward, one of growth and stability. Thats good for the physical and economic health of our region.
