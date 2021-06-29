News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
MCLA Scholarship Recipient
The CPL Mason O Yarbrough Marine Corps League Auxiliary is proud to award Dakota Clark with a $250.00 college scholarship. Dakota, pictured with her father Brad Clark and MCLA President Debbie Allen, will be majoring in Exercise Science with a minor in Physical Therapy. Congratulations Dakota!
