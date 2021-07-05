Today in History
Today is Monday, July 5, the 186th day of 2021. There are 179 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 5, 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.
On this date:
In 1687, Isaac Newton first published his Principia Mathematica, a three-volume work setting out his mathematical principles of natural philosophy.
In 1811, Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act.
In 1943, the Battle of Kursk began during World War II; in the weeks that followed, the Soviets were able to repeatedly repel the Germans, who eventually withdrew in defeat.
In 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League. In the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park, Doby, pinch-hitting for Bryan Stephens, struck out in his first at-bat during the seventh inning; Chicago won 6-5.
In 1948, Britain's National Health Service Act went into effect, providing publicly-financed medical and dental care.
In 1954, Elvis Presley's first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he recorded was "That's All Right."
In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title as he defeated Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
In 1977, Pakistan's army, led by General Mohammad Zia ul-Haq, seized power from President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. (Bhutto was executed in 1979.)
In 2003, Serena Williams beat sister Venus 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 for her second straight Wimbledon title.
In 2009, a bankruptcy judge ruled that General Motors Corp. could sell the bulk of its assets to a new company, clearing the way for the automaker to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
In 2015, the first pope from Latin America, Francis, landed in Ecuador, returning to South America for the first time bearing a message of solidarity with the region's poor.
Ten years ago: A jury in Orlando, Florida, found Casey Anthony, 25, not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.
Five years ago: The FBI recommended no criminal charges for Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, but Director James Comey's scathing criticism of her "extremely careless" handling of classified material revitalized Republican attacks. President Barack Obama heartily vouched for Hillary Clinton's trustworthiness and dedication, making his first outing on the campaign stump for his former secretary of state with an appearance in Charlotte, North Carolina. Republican Donald Trump praised former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's ruthlessness, saying in Raleigh, North Carolina, that while Saddam was a "bad guy," he "killed terrorists. He did that so good."
One year ago: A French bus driver was violently beaten and kicked in the head after he asked four passengers to wear masks that were required because of the coronavirus pandemic; the driver died days later. A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester, N.Y., on the anniversary of a speech he delivered there in 1852; the damaged statue was found 50 feet away.
Today's Birthdays: Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 78. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 73. Rock star Huey Lewis is 71. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich "Goose" Gossage is 70. Country musician Charles Ventre is 69. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 62. Actor John Marshall Jones is 59. Actor Dorien Wilson is 59. Actor Edie Falco is 58. Actor Jillian Armenante is 57. Actor Kathryn Erbe is 56. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 53. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 52. Rapper RZA is 52. R&B singer Joe is 48. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Dale Godboldo is 46. Rapper Bizarre is 45. Rapper Royce da 5'9" is 44. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 41. Actor Ryan Hansen is 40. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 39. Rock musician Nick O'Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 36. Actor Jason Dolley is 30. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 27.
