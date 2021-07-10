Today in History
Today is Saturday, July 10, the 191st day of 2021. There are 174 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On July 10, 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic. President George H.W. Bush lifted economic sanctions against South Africa.
On this date:
In A.D. 138, Roman Emperor Hadrian, responsible for the construction of opulent temples as well as the barrier in northern Britain known as Hadrian's Wall, died at age 62.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)
In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tennessee, in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin's Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.)
In 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)
In 1943, during World War II, U.S. and British forces invaded Sicily.
In 1951, armistice talks aimed at ending the Korean War began at Kaesong.
In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed.
In 1989, Mel Blanc, the "man of a thousand voices," including such cartoon characters as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, died in Los Angeles at age 81.
In 2002, The House approved, 310-113, a measure to allow airline pilots to carry guns in the cockpit to defend their planes against terrorists (President George W. Bush later signed the measure into law).
In 2005, a search-and-rescue team found the body of a missing U.S. commando in eastern Afghanistan, bringing an end to the desperate search for the last member of an ill-fated, four-man special forces unit that had disappeared the previous month.
In 2015, to the cheers of thousands, South Carolina pulled the Confederate flag from its place of honor at the Statehouse after more than 50 years.
In 2018, a daring rescue mission in Thailand was completed successfully, as the last four of the 12 boys who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks were brought to safety along with their soccer coach; the other eight had been brought out in the two preceding days.
Ten years ago: The space shuttle Atlantis docked with the International Space Station, the final such hookup in orbit. An overloaded cruise vessel sank in Russia's Volga River, killing 122 people. Some 70 people were killed when a train derailed in northern India. Britain's best-selling Sunday tabloid the News of the World, brought down by a phone-hacking scandal, signed off with a simple front page message: "THANK YOU & GOODBYE."
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, during an abbreviated visit to Spain, urged respect and restraint from Americans angered by the killing of Black men by police, saying anything less did a "disservice to the cause" of ridding the criminal justice system of racial bias. Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Centre Court.
One year ago: President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone, intervening in extraordinary fashion in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and concerned Trump's own conduct; the move came days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's 2016 campaign had colluded with Russia.
Today's Birthdays: Actor William Smithers is 94. Actor Lawrence Pressman is 82. Singer Mavis Staples is 82. Actor Mills Watson is 81. Actor Robert Pine is 80. Rock musician Jerry Miller (Moby Grape) is 78. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 76. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 74. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 72. Country-folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 70. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 67. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 63. Actor Fiona Shaw is 63. Bluegrass singer-musician Tim Surrett (Balsam Range) is 58. Actor Alec Mapa is 56. Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 56. Rock musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) is 56. Actor Gale Harold is 52. Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 51. Actor Aaron D. Spears is 50. Actor Sofia Vergara is 49. Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 47. Actor Adrian Grenier is 45. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 44. Actor Gwendoline Yeo is 44. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 41. Singer-actor Jessica Simpson is 41. Actor Heather Hemmens is 37. Actor Emily Skeggs (TV: "When We Rise") is 31. Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 30. Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 28.
Missouri Bicentennial: Military tensions led to riot in 1917Frank Nickell argues a theory about history that may help to explain a period of labor strife in Southeast Missouri that many either have forgotten about or never knew. "The ten years from 1914 to 1923 perhaps represents the most significant decade...
Erlbachers: 'A Family Legacy on the river'1In the 1930s, brothers Robert and Eddie Erlbacher decided to forge their way into the highly competitive river business. The pair had no money, experience and little education, but, as time shows now, whatever they did have was enough. Nearly a...
No place like home: Kelly alum begins duties as new superintendentBENTON, Mo. -- For Bradley Kolwyck, who is the new superintendent at Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Schools in Benton, life has come full circle. The 2000 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School was hired as the district's new superintendent in April by...
State considering catfish regulations on big riversThe Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Wednesday that they are seeking public input on potential regulation changes for both recreational and commercial catfish harvest in some big rivers of the state, including the Mississippi....
Cape Girardeau LDS church arson suspect gets public defender3The 45-year-old homeless Cape Girardeau man charged with burning down Cape Girardeau's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) on April 18 has been given a lawyer at government expense. Christopher Pritchard was assigned a public defender...
No active COVID cases linked to delta variant in Cape County15Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said Thursday "no notification has been received from the state that any of the (22) active cases in the county have been attributed to the delta variant." Wernsman did acknowledge,...
Community college 'not possible,' according to study9A community college in Cape Girardeau "is not possible nor is it feasible at this time." That's the conclusion of a new study examining whether there is a need for a community (or "technical") college here and if state statutes and guidelines would...
School immunization clinic is today in CapeAn immunization clinic for students entering the eighth or 12th grade will be available today. It will be a drive-through event at Arena Park. Immunizations given will be meningitis (MCV4), Tdap and HPV (Gardasil) for eighth-graders and meningitis...
Semo Port secures dredging grant3The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded $400,000 to the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority based in Scott City to support dredging activity in the harbor, according to a release Thursday from U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8). "It's not just...
Juveniles injured in early morning crashTwo Dexter, Missouri, youths were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Dexter early Tuesday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven...
Dexter women hurt in two-vehicle crashA Dexter, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bell City, Missouri, Wednesday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Judy Kirby, 67, was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave southbound on Route N...
Poplar Bluff man injured in motorcycle wreckA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle crash west of Advance, Missouri, on Monday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Travis Fox, 20, was eastbound on Route C on a 2017 Honda CBR300 when he ran off the right side...
Three arrested for alleged driving while intoxicatedTwo area residents were arrested recently for driving while intoxicated A Bell City, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Scott County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dillion Chavoya, 31,...
Wappapello woman arrested for alleged drugsA Wappapello, Missouri, woman was arrested Sunday evening for several alleged drug violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Yukondra Schearf, 42, was arrested in Carter County, Missouri, for alleged felony possession of a controlled...
Jackson drowning victim identifiedThe man who drowned in Jackson City Park's Rotary Lake on Sunday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks display has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth R. Pair of Jackson. Pair's identity was released Wednesday by the Missouri State...
Jackson aldermen: COVID policy is fair12A revised sick-leave policy for City of Jackson municipal employees that went into effect last week is both generous and fair. That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen who reviewed the city's list of employee benefits after concerns...
Vintage motorcycle race to end Saturday in downtown CapeWeeks after The Great Race made a stop, downtown Cape Girardeau will welcome another vintage vehicle race. This weekend, riders of Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will end a 1,340 route in the city. A celebration will be...
Overnight striping to begin in area citiesThe Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District will kick off nighttime road striping operations in Southeast Missouri cities and towns in mid-July. State routes in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter will be...
Some Cape services to be interrupted over weekendCape Girardeau municipal government reports several City Hall services will be unavailable for several days while the city's accounting, billing and permitting system undergoes improvement. Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, billing and permitting will be...
Girl Scouts to close Cape Girardeau service center5Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland (GSMH) will soon close its service centers in Cape Girardeau and Joplin. According to a release, the organization is launching a new "community centric service model" that will save an average of $156,000 annually....
Tax assistance center to move, reopen Monday1The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday its tax assistance center in Cape Girardeau is moving. It will now take residence at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Office Building, 555 Independence St. The new office will open for business...
Cornhole craze? Local not-for-profit plans fundraiser using a game growing in popularity2Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri plans to host a first-ever fundraising tournament featuring the 700-year-old game of cornhole that's become popular enough to be featured on ESPN. CPSEMO had planned to host a cornhole tourney Friday but...
Pound of methamphetamine leads to Charleston man's 15-year federal prison sentenceA United States district judge sentenced Ervin Boyce of Charleston, Missouri, to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for violating his parole. Boyce, 43, was released from federal prison in May 2020 after serving sentences for distributing cocaine...
Most read 7/7/21Delta variant 'presumed' present in Cape County21The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center received confirmation Tuesday of the potential presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Maria Davis, a health educator at the center. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
Cape ambulance collides into telephone pole after 2-vehicle crash1An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The ambulance was headed south on Mount Auburn Road at the corner of Mount Auburn and Hopper when the crash occurred. The driver of the second vehicle turned...
Jackson man drowns Sunday night2A 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the citys Rotary Lake. According to a news release from Capt. Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Department, witnesses said the man entered the water about 9:40 p.m. for unknown reasons. The release said...
Paducah company buying area Wink's stores1After more than 30 years in the convenience store business, Kevin Stanfield has agreed in principle to sell his Wink's convenience stores to Acee's Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky. "We've been in negotiations for several months and have been working out...
Most read 7/3/21Veteran couple bring military knowledge to coffee business5There's a lot Billy and Kristen Lewis learned during their time in the military -- discipline, attention to detail, a few words of Pashto. However, they didn't know they were also learning how to be successful in business. The Lewises run a mobile...
Most read 7/3/21COVID-19 outbreak in Advance nursing facility leaves one dead36There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Stoddard County, Missouri. An outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Advance is responsible for 14 of those cases. One resident died as a result of the outbreak, Stoddard County Health Center...
Most read 7/2/21Cape-Jackson could be hurt if Biden administration changes MSA rules16Six Show Me State members of Congress, including Southeast Missouri's Rep. Jason Smith, have joined both of Missouri's U.S. senators and Gov. Mike Parson in opposing raising the population threshold to become a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA)...