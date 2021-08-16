Who is wearing what fitness tracker?
Ryan Droege
Assistant jail administrator, corporal, adjunct instructor, technology dude
Cape Girardeau Police Department, Southeast Missouri State University
Watch: Garmin Forerunner 245
Top Sports: Cycling and running
I got my watch because of a higher yield savings account. Thats what got me into using a fitness tracker. I found Fitness Bank online and wouldnt have gotten a watch had it not been for the program they offer. If I get a certain number of steps each day, I can earn a higher interest rate for my savings account. The highest rate is given if I achieve 12,500 steps per day. An earned sliding scale interest rate (based upon number of steps achieved) is credited to my account each month. Its pretty cool. I mainly use my watch for cycling but lately it has been more for running. I am running the Chicago Marathon in October this year.
Nate: What do your weekly workouts look like?
I typically get 110 miles per week when cycling. For running I try to get 30-35 miles per week during training. My wife and I also enjoy doing Yoga. I like using my Garmin because it gives real-time feedback on my heart rate (HR). This allows me to remember to center myself throughout the day if my HR is too high. Its a nice reminder.
Nate: Ryan, I heard you may have received an award recently?
Yes, I received the Respect for Law Award from the Optimist Club this year.
Nate: Anything else youd like to add?
Im always happy to be of service. A phrase I believe in is that good people attract good people.
Adam Gohn
Attorney, cyclist, wine guy
Adam Gohn ESQ
Watch: Apple Series 3
Top Sports: Cycling,
basketball, soccer
My wife (Shvetha Gohn) and I have our health insurance through the university where she works. If we get 10k steps per day, I believe we get some type of discount on our premium. Might be $100 off a month, but I am not sure. There is an incentive for us to be active. We enjoy wearing our watches mainly for the competitions. We can challenge each other from our Apple watches for week-long contests. I like to try and run on my lunch break on the treadmill. After I finish a workout, my wife automatically receives a notification on her watch. She will inevitably text me, Not impressed.
We have an app we use through United Healthcare which syncs all of our data through the wellness program. I mainly just enjoy trying to close all of my rings to beat my wife.
Dr. Angie Moses
Assistant professor, DNP, Cape Girardeau Road Runner board member, mom
SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Watch: Garmin Fenix 6s Pro
Top sports: Running and biking
I didnt grow up running. I went to school in Zalma, and we didnt have track or cross-country programs available at that time. I didnt start running until college. I did this as a way to stay in shape. I knew nothing about running, and so after training without any prior knowledge I ran my first half marathon. It was terrible, and I swore Id never do it again. I ended up taking off an entire year from running after it. Until Louisea Dietiker invited me to a social run with the Missouri Running Company.
Since then, I fell in love with it and now enjoy running for several reasons. Mostly, for the social aspect but also the challenge and community of runners we have in Southeast Missouri. There are a lot of good people who run here. Since having children, I am glad to be a runner because the running community helps keep me accountable. Running is an individual sport but in Cape it feels like a team.
When training I try to bike around 60 miles per week. For running I average 15-20 miles per week.
I use my Garmin for tracking many different things. My base heart rate is in the 50s. I know if it is in the 60s I am still recovering from an intense workout or possibly indicating I could be getting sick. I have completed a Half Ironman (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, 13.1-mile run). My furthest distance running was 40 miles during the Howard Aslinger Endurance Run (a popular Ultra Endurance race held annually in Cape Girardeau). My most recent race was the Grit & Grind 10k trail race at the Trail of Tears. I sprained my ankle in the third mile (of seven) but still managed to finish as the first overall female.
Nate: Any advice you would share for new runners?
Just start working out. Dont fall under the assumption that following heart rate zones and collecting data is important. Its certainly not, especially when just getting started. Dont get so consumed, just get out there. If you buy a watch to get back into it just focus on consistency (referring to working out). The watch is really just a tool.
Laura (VanHoevelaak)
Sheridan
Business owner, entrepreneur, ultra marathoner, Boston qualifier, Canadian
Horizon Screen Printing & Promotional Products
Watch: Coros Apex
Top Sports: Running and hiking
I enjoy my Coros watch because of its long battery life, and smaller watch face display. I am an ultra-marathoner so when running distances of 100 miles, having good battery life is important. I was a sprinter at Southeast Missouri State in college but now enjoy running longer distances.
I recently completed a race in Roanoke, VA that was 52.4 miles with over 14,000 feet of elevation change. Essentially, it was a double marathon.
Nate: What other notable races have you completed?
I have completed the Tunnel Hill 100 Miler (annual race located in Viena, Illinois) in 24 hours. I placed as the 10th female overall. I think I might still hold the record for the Aslinger (Howard Aslinger Endurance Run) 12 hour. I ran 70.7 miles. In 2015, I ran the Ironman Chattanooga in 13 hours and 9 minutes. I think I could have done better. I was sick leading up to it and ran it with the flu. I have run the Boston Marathon in 3 hours and 24 minutes.
Nate: How does your fitness tracker help you and what do you enjoy about running?
Well, the ultimate goal is health. Getting back in shape after having kids was a big help. I started running with the Missouri Running Company 5 a.m. group after having kids. We have a great running community in Southeast Missouri. I enjoy running because its me time, and I think its important to make time for it being a mom. I run early in the morning (around 4:30 a.m.) and enjoy being outside. I just like to see how far I can push myself and how far I can go.
Laura will be running in Georgia later this year to compete in The Stinger 24-hour endurance track race.
Terry Crocker
Director of Operations, triathlete
Point of return
Watch: Garmin 945
Top Sports: Cycling, running, swimming
When I started doing triathlons (approximately 15 years ago) we didnt have fitness trackers. We used an Ironman Timex which was essentially a stopwatch. It provided no data during or after the race. No pace. No heart rate. Nothing.
Nate: What are some of the best metrics you utilize with your Garmin?
Today I use my Garmin for many reasons. I use it both during training and rest periods. While training, it allows me to track my pace, speed, distance, heart rate, calories, sleep and various other metrics. The heart rate function on my device is critical feedback for monitoring efficient training zones and also for monitoring my sleep hygiene. Sleep stats include total hours of sleep, sleep stages, and sleep movement. You can view your sleep patterns on Garmin Connect (an app used in conjunction with a Garmin device where data is stored from your physical activity and sleep).
This information is valuable as it allows me to receive real-time metrics so I can adjust effort output during training sessions or races. It also provides useful information on rest and recovery days along with sleep patterns.
During times of rest, my heart rate and sleep is calculated. Receiving adequate sleep is imperative and can affect so much in relation to training/racing.
The data from my watch is transferred to Garmin Connect. This site allows me to track, analyze and share health and fitness activities. I am able to share this health information with my primary care physician as well.
Nate: What is the most recent event youve competed in?
On May 23, I completed the Tulsa Ironman where I finished fifth in my age group in 10 hours and 45 minutes. This allowed me to qualify for the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii this October, 2021.
Nate: Tell me something about yourself.
One of my passions in life is helping people. I have helped others develop their skills using personal experiences in endurance races. I enjoy it immensely. Anything I can do to help other people get into swimming, biking or running on any level is something I am happy to help be a part of. This sport has given me so much.
Nate: Any advice you would share with others just getting into triathlons?
Be patient and consistent. Join a local triathlon or cycling club; possibly hire a coach. Have fun.
Terry will compete in the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Steelhead held in Benton Harbor, Michigan at the end of June. On Oct. 9, 2021 the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii will be his eighth full distance Ironman.
