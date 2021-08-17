Reviving Wellness opens with I.V. infussions, weight loss and bio-identical hormone replacement therapy

Do you have fatigue, mood changes, low sex drive, hot flashes, weight gain or trouble sleeping?

At Reviving Wellness, MaKenzie LaRose NP said patients can experience the difference in better health with services such as IV vitamin infusions, weight loss programs, and bio-identical hormone replacement therapy.

"In menopausal women, estrogen in the form of Estradiol and Testosterone actually protects agenst heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, osteoporosis, colon cancer, UTIs and macular degeneration," LaRose said.