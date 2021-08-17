Simply Fitness makes healthy living more convenient

Everybody wants to stay healthy, but it can be hard to keep up with a workout routine or find one that works.

Simply Fitness in Jackson provides personal training, meals, supplements massage therapy, tanning and memberships, either one-on-one or via group training.

Our niche is busy moms and dads  people who want to feel better and look better, Chaz Wilson, gym manager said. We aim to make it convenient for people and meet them wherever they are in their fitness goals.

The one-on-one training focuses more on teaching fundamentals, basic movements, lifting techniques and best practices to avoid injury. The training revolves around individual goals, such as weddings, vacations and more.

Group and one-on-one training sessions last for 30 to 45 minutes.

For more information on Simply Fitness, located at 2432 East Main Street in Jackson, or to schedule an appointment, call (573) 204-3232 or visit www.simplyfitnessco.com.