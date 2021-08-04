Cape Girardeau Urology introduces new device for prostate procedure

Cape Girardeau Urology is introducing a new device to aid in prostate procedures  the UroLift System.

The UroLift System is the only enlarged prostate procedure that does not require heating, cutting or destruction of prostate tissue.

Compared to other benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) procedures, the UroLift System treatment has a strong safety profile with minimal side effects, and can be performed at the physicians office under local anesthesia.

The treatment provides rapid symptom relief, and is the only BPH procedure shown not to cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.

At Cape Urology, located at 3 Doctors Park in Cape Girardeau, urologists can use the UroLift System to lift and move enlarged prostate tissue so it no longer blocks the urethra.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at Cape Girardeau Urology, call (573) 334-7748 or visit capeurology.com.