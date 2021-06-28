The systemic con behind wokeism
There are lots of reasons why wokeism spread like wildfire once America lost its collective mind during the pandemic, quarantine, self-induced recession and rioting of 2020.
Wokeism was never really about racism, sexism or other isms. For some, it illustrated a psychological pathology of projection: transferring one's own prejudices onto others in order to alleviate or mask them.
So should we laugh or cry that Black Lives Matter's self-described Marxist co-founder might be a corporate grifter? According to a New York Post report, Patrisse Khan-Cullors has accumulated several upscale homes, and one of her foundations failed to report significant donations to the IRS. Is it the case the more Khan-Cullors professes Marxist ideology and damns toxic whiteness, the more she feels comfortable living in a $1.4 million home in Southern California's ritzy Topanga Canyon area?
Consider Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), an outspoken liberal icon. He's one of the Senate's most woke members. Yet Whitehouse turns out to be a member of a de facto all-white beach club of elites in Newport, Rhode Island. Is Whitehouse committed in the abstract to rooting out white privilege so he can concretely relax amid it with fellow bluebloods?
Barack and Michelle Obama occasionally venture out of their multimillion-dollar Washington, D.C., mansion or their Martha's Vineyard estate to lecture the country on its systemic racism. Does such sermonizing square the circle that the Obamas have no desire to return to their Chicago home a city where hundreds African American males were murdered in 2020, most of them by other black men?
Joe Biden frequently lectures America on its racism, and he unleashed the bureaucracies of the federal government to root out mythical white supremacist conspiracies. Does penance explain Biden's fixation on systemic racism? When he condemns anonymous white racists, does his outrage mitigate his son Hunter's reported use of an anti-Asian slur in a 2019 text message?
The second catalyst of wokeism is the distraction it provides from scary problems threatening American civilization. While the country consumes itself in demanding more than 12% representation of Black actors in television commercials, it is nearing $30 trillion in national debt. Eventually, the astounding red ink will require recessionary belt-tightening, more inflationary money printing, or both.
The woke Biden administration can't stop hundreds of thousands of immigrants from illegally entering the United States this year. Almost all are in need of free American health care, housing, food and legal subsidies. Violent crime is spiking at an alarming rate. Yet few dare say why that is or how to stop it.
America can't seem to face the likelihood Chinese researchers engineered a gain-of-function virus with oversight from the Chinese military and subsidies from the United States.
So instead of offering real solutions to these crises, we war with each other over whether the deceased children's book author Dr. Seuss or the plastic toy Mr. Potato Head were racist or otherwise exclusionary.
When our elites are clueless about national debt, inflation, illegal immigration, crime, soaring gas prices and a global pandemic, they reassure themselves that at least they can cancel out Father Junipero Serra or knock down another statue of Robert E. Lee.
Finally, the hysterias of wokeism are being channeled for profit if they do not already reflect the reality of many of our most woke being the richest among us.
One reason why Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and LeBron James hype charges of white racism is to remind America that one can become rich as Croesus yet remain a sympathetic victim.
For next-generation grifters such as Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo, to claim America was, is and always will be racist means more than just speaking gigs and book sales. The solution for the pseudo-crises they invent is the mass reeducation of self-confessional whites with lucrative consulting fees for both, and for thousands of others.
America is systematically being conned by those who disguise their hypocrisy, who manipulate the guilt-ridden, who have no interest in solving America's most dangerous problems, and who get or stay rich by hyping an America in need of massive rebooting.
- Mysterious origins of COVID-19 raise alarming possibilities (6/21/21)
- This isn't your father's left-wing revolution (6/12/21)
- Never let a plague go to waste (6/7/21)
- Will the madness of 2020 last? (6/1/21)
- Why does the left seemingly hate Israel? (5/22/21)
- Biden administration is mocking ancient wisdom (5/15/21)
- Are Americans becoming Sovietized? (5/10/21)
Comments
-
Editorial (7/2/21)Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to be recognized with Spirit of American AwardThis weekend we celebrate Americas birthday. Shes 245 years young. Across the area there are many patriotic events, most including fireworks displays in the evening. Some are all-day celebrations with food, games and music. In todays edition of...
-
Column (7/1/21)Thank for making the Great Race visit a successOn Tuesday, June 22, Cape Girardeau had the opportunity to host a Welcome Party for the 2021 Great Race, which chose Cape as its overnight stop for day four of this year's race. This was only the second visit by the Great Race since it started in...
-
Editorial (6/30/21)SoutheastHEALTH construction projects a positive for patients, region's economyAnother round of major health care construction projects is coming to Cape Girardeau. Topping the list is a 70,000-square-foot multiphase expansion by SoutheastHEALTH that will be home to an orthopedics and sports medicine center and a womens...
-
Column (6/30/21)Infrastructure battle bodes well for our politicsThe ongoing infrastructure drama in Washington is a perfect illustration of how, when dysfunction becomes normal, normal politics looks dysfunctional. Lets set the context. For most of U.S. history, major legislation worked its way up the...
-
Column (6/30/21)The greatest revolution the world has ever knownIts been a hard time for the American Revolution. Its been smeared by The New York Times 1619 project as a fight to preserve slavery. Juneteenth, a worthy event in its own right, is considered by some as a candidate to replace July 4, marking a...
-
-
-
Column (6/26/21)Equality Act slams the door on religious freedomThe Supreme Court's recent decision, Fulton v. Philadelphia, is justifiably getting mixed reviews. Catholic Social Services sued the city of Philadelphia, through the Philadelphia Archdiocese, for canceling its 50-year contract with the Catholic...
-
Column (6/26/21)Politicians don't really represent 'the American people'What if elected politicians actually did what the American people want them to do? Now, you might respond: "Isn't that what they already do?" or "Isn't that how it's supposed to work in a democracy?" The answer to both of these questions is: "No."...
-
-
Editorial (6/25/21)Semoball finalists announced for spring sports, top awardsThe final round of finalists were announced recently for the eighth annual Semoball Awards, the area's premier awards show for high school sports. These student athletes and coaches will join fall and winter sports finalists for the show in July:...
-
Editorial (6/23/21)Editorial: Remembering Barbara Lohr and her love of Jackson, life of serviceBarbara Lohr loved her community in Jackson. She volunteered in numerous ways, was a fixture at events and served as the town's mayor for eight years. Some described her as "the first lady of Jackson," certainly appropriate given her love and...
-
Column (6/23/21)Why it's so difficult to keep and recruit good copsWANTED: Trained security professionals to deal with elevated levels of crime and mayhem at risk to their own life and limb, while getting called racist oppressors and potentially thrown under the bus by elected officials. This has become the de...
-
Column (6/23/21)Critical race theory battle won't benefit GOP in long runIt feels like yesterday that my wife and I were shopping for grade schools for our daughter -- the same daughter who just graduated from high school. We visited a bunch of private schools where the children of Washington's elite get turned into the...
-
Column (6/22/21)Former Cardinal Matt Holliday and wife Leslee talk life after baseballMatt Holliday wowed St. Louis Cardinals fans for seven-plus years as a right-handed-hitting slugger. Unlike some of today's superstars, he wasn't flashy. But he quietly put together All-Star performances on the field with equally all-star...
-
Editorial (6/21/21)The Great Race returns to Cape GirardeauThe Great Race, a 3,000-mile journey from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina, makes a stop in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday. The event is more than a long road trip. It's billed as the world's premier old car rally. Only cars built in or before...
-
Editorial (6/18/21)Happy Father's Day to the dads doing it right"The father of a righteous son will rejoice greatly, and one who fathers a wise son will delight in him." (Proverbs 23:24) This weekend we celebrate Father's Day, a time to recognize the dads our there doing it right. The ones playing catch in the...
-
Editorial (6/16/21)Summer Arts Festival returns with new additionsMusic, dance, theatre and other forms of art will be on display this week with the return of the River Campus Summer Arts Festival. The one-day festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with a variety of family-friendly activities,...
-
Editorial (6/14/21)Get your tickets for the Shipyard Music FestivalAfter missing 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shipyard Music Festival returns this September to Cape Girardeau for its second installment of good cheer, musical talent and tasty food and beverage. Last week, the 2021 lineup was released...
-
-
Editorial (6/11/21)A patriotic display on Flag DayMonday is a patriotic holiday that might not be on your radar: Flag Day. Taking a break from writing the Articles of Confederation, the Second Continental Congress paused on June 14, 1777, to pass a resolution declaring the U.S. flag would be 13...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.