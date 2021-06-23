News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-23-21
O Heavenly Father, please watch over our comings and goings. Amen.

The Great Race: Cape natives strive to drive 3,000 miles in eight daysOver 100 classic and vintage cars passed through downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday night for the Great Race, the world's premiere old-car rally. Among them were Cape Girardeau natives Thom Hopen and Kenny Foeste. Hopen, along with his navigator,...
Who's responsible for Harmony Lane? Good questionIs Harmony Lane on the northwest edge of Jackson a city street or a county road? Depending on which side of the pavement you're on, it's apparently both. Although it resembles a blacktop county road, about a mile of Harmony Lane straddles Jackson's...
Delta variant not yet seen in Cape Girardeau County1The director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said Tuesday there has not been an identification of the delta COVID-19 variant reported to local officials. Jane Wernsman, PHC director, nevertheless calls on citizens to heighten their...
Cape pastor takes diversity role at Ohio university2The Rev. Renita Green of historic St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, whose six-year ministry brought -- among other things -- a warming center to citizens in the bitter cold of winter, is moving to...
Cape Girardeau Central grad wins state scholarship1The 2021 valedictorian of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Emma McDougal, is the state winner of a combined $2,500 scholarship from Future Builders, the education foundation of the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA). The scholarship...
California man pleads to felony meth possessionCAPE GIRARDEAU -- A California man is facing at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Dexter Elcan, 36, of South Gate, California, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession...
Malden man arrested for alleged DWIAlleged drug violations resulted in a Malden, Missouri, man's arrest Monday afternoon. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Khane Booker, 23, was taken into custody in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs),...
East Prairie man is arrested in Scott CountyAn East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Christopher Williams, 29, was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. in Scott County. He was taken to the county jail and...
Vaccination concerns brought before Jackson Board of Aldermen28Is the City of Jackson discriminating between city employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who aren't? The wife of at least one city employee thinks so and brought her concerns to the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night....
Local public defender office to expand; understaffed for years, state director saysWith the expected signature of Gov. Mike Parson, staffing is planned to grow markedly in the Area 32 Missouri State Public Defender office in Jackson. Our offices (statewide) are historically understaffed, said Mary Fox, state MSPD director based...
Cape Council bids farewell to Meyer; concrete project OK'd2It was a night of recognition Monday at the Cape Girardeau City Council as two retirements were acknowledged and the memory of a former city department head was permanently honored. n Scott Meyer, the citys longest-ever manager, in his final...
Photo Gallery 6/22/212021 Great Race stop in Cape GirardeauOver 100 cars made it past the Great Race checkpoint on Main Street in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The race is a 3,000-mile journey across the country, with various stops across seven states. Three natives from Cape Girardeau took part...
Cape Girardeau PD notes Ameren scamCape Girardeau police authorities indicated Monday reports of an Ameren-based scam. A social media post said the attempt to defraud involves a phone message purporting to be from Ameren. The prompts eventually lead to a person who then tries to...
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Illya Klyopox, 31, was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday and cited for driving while intoxicated and...
Marble Hill man hurt in motorcycle wreckA Marble Hill, Missouri, man sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Howell County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Gerald McCormich, 55, was northbound on Highway 17 north of West Plains at about 4 p.m....
Mississippi man hurt in motorcycle crashA Mississippi man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dexter Eddie, 43, of Shannon, Mississippi, was southbound on Interstate 55 near the 103 mile marker at...
St. Louis man arrested in Cape CountyMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a St. Louis man in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicated. A patrol report said Noah Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. Sunday and cited for driving while...
Illinois man pleads to sexual assaultAn Anna, Illinois, man pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse charge Monday. Union County (Illinois) State Attorney Tyler Tripp said Rusty Shipley, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault, a non-probationable felony. The case stemmed...
Most read 6/21/21SendAFriend: How a 21-year-old from Jackson formed a $7.5 million care-package business1Many 21-year-olds spend their time studying for college and working a part-time job between classes and enjoying their carefree early adult years. Not Tyler Macke. Tyler runs a $7.5 million business called SendAFriend out of his hometown of...
Local News 6/21/21River Campus festivals wrap; playwright winner, spring production announcedA full-week of festivities on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus came to a close this past weekend during the eighth annual Summer Arts Festival. The festival offered visual and performing arts exhibitions and activities...
Local News 6/21/21One City hosts second annual Juneteenth CelebrationThis year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
Photo Gallery 6/21/21One Citys 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration 2021This year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
Mark Twain, Huck Finn and Cape Girardeau9This is the 21st in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
One man injured in Friday morning shooting8An adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call, according to Cape Girardeau...
'Bows for Barbara': Jackson merchants to lay wreaths in honor of late Barbara LohrBarbara Lohr's impact can be seen throughout Jackson, but starting Monday, the former Jackson mayor will be honored for something other than her work -- her life. Lohr died last Tuesday while on vacation with family at Walt Disney World in Florida....
Most read 6/19/21Fake body found in Bollinger Co. ditch5Bollinger County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of a possible human body near Bollinger County Road 872. North Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders, Bollinger County EMS and deputies with the...
Most read 6/17/21New Chaffee firefighter makes historyCHAFFEE, Mo. Chaffee's newest firefighter, Madelynn Mosley, is the youngest volunteer at just about a month away from 19 years old and is the first woman in the role in the department's history. "The fact that I'm here is kind of enough for me,...
Most read 6/17/21'It's great to live in Jackson': Friends, colleagues remember Barbara Lohr6A woman described as the first lady of Jackson and who served as the towns first female mayor, Barbara Lohr, died this week while on a family vacation in Florida. She was 83 years old. She was enjoying a vacation last week with her...
Most read 6/16/21Cape County PHC reacts to new state law34The new chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees said he is generally supportive of new legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday limiting the duration of restrictions imposed by local governments in...
Most read 6/16/21Cape Girardeau native to drive in the Great Race3On Tuesday morning, Cape Girardeau native Kenny Foeste embarked on a 3,000-mile journey across the country. Foeste left for San Antonio, where the Great Race, the world's premiere old car rally, will begin on Saturday. Foeste is the only known Cape...
Most read 6/15/21Cape chief 'concerned' about new Second Amendment state law22Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said Monday he has "concerns" about what he terms "the unintended consequences" of a bill signed over the weekend by Gov. Mike Parson prohibiting enforcement of federal gun laws by local law enforcement...