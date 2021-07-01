Today in History
Today is Thursday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2021. There are 183 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 1, 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared they would reopen embassies in each other's capitals, marking a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.
On this date:
In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.
In 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect.
In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19; the winner was Maurice Garin.)
In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
In 1946, the United States exploded a 20-kiloton atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
In 1962, the African nations of Burundi and Rwanda became independent of Belgium.
In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.
In 1966, the Medicare federal insurance program went into effect.
In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment. Actor Michael Landon, 54, died in Malibu, California.
In 1997, Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony. Actor Robert Mitchum died in Santa Barbara, California, at age 79.
In 2019, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon in the professional era, defeated 39-year-old Venus Williams in the first round, 6-4, 6-4. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his room at the Texas hotel where the team was staying; the medical examiner found that Skaggs had a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.
Ten years ago: Leon Panetta took over as U.S. secretary of defense after 2 1/2 years as director of the CIA. Six weeks after ex-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he'd fathered a child with a member of his household staff, Maria Shriver filed divorce papers seeking to end their 25-year marriage. The NBA locked out its players, a long-expected move that put the 2011-12 season in jeopardy. (The lockout ended in Dec. 2011 with the adoption of a new collective bargaining agreement.)
Five years ago: New laws targeting abortion took effect in about one-fifth of the states, initiating another wave of restrictions just days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Texas measure that had led to the closing of several clinics.
One year ago: The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, which was the Confederate capital, ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from city land; hours later, crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson from its concrete pedestal along Richmond's Monument Avenue. Police in Seattle forcibly cleared the city's "occupied" protest zone under orders from the mayor after two recent fatal shootings in the area. Police in San Francisco said they would stop releasing the mug shots of people who'd been arrested unless they posed a threat to the public; they said it was part of an effort to stop perpetuating racial stereotypes. New York City officials delayed the resumption of indoor dining at restaurants, fearing that it would cause a spike in coronavirus infections. A New York appeals court cleared the way for a publisher to distribute a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece over the objections of the president's brother. Hugh Downs, host of TV news and game shows from the 1950s through the 1990s, died in Arizona; he was 99.
Today's Birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 90. Actor Jean Marsh is 87. Actor Jamie Farr is 87. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 85. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 80. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 79. Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 76. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 71. Actor Daryl Anderson is 70. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Terrence Mann is 70. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52s) is 70. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 70. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 69. Actor Lorna Patterson is 65. Actor Alan Ruck is 65. R&B singer Evelyn "Champagne" King is 61. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 60. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60. Actor Andre Braugher is 59. Actor Dominic Keating is 59. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 51. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 51. Actor Henry Simmons is 51. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 50. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 50. Actor Melissa Peterman is 50. Actor/writer Jill Kargman is 47. Rock musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) is 46. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 46. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 45. Actor Liv Tyler is 44. Actor Hilarie Burton is 39. Actor Lynsey Bartilson is 38. Actor Lea Seydoux is 36. Actor Evan Ellingson is 33. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 29. Actor/singer Chloe Bailey is 23. Actor Storm Reid is 18.
-
Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to be honored with Southeast Missourian Spirit of America AwardSeven decades of service to upholding the rule of law earned Stephen Limbaugh Sr. the Southeast Missourian's 2021 Spirit of America Award. Limbaugh is a military veteran and later this year will mark 70 years as a lawyer, serving 25 of those as a...
-
Driver arrested, no one injured in Cape multi-car police chaseA woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a multi-car police chase Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department's Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
-
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to hold 41st annual Agri-Business TourOne of the longest-running agriculture tours in the State of Missouri is right around the corner, and in our own backyard. The 41st annual Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Tour is scheduled for July 14, with the last day for...
-
Bid of nearly $9.8 million buys West Park Mall3Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall was sold Wednesday afternoon to an unidentified buyer who submitted a high bid of $9,772,222 in an online auction. The 40-year-old shopping center was most recently owned by LNR Partners of Miami Beach, Florida. An...
-
Dogs and fireworks Loud noises disturb man's best friendMany upcoming events will mark the country's birthday, but some furry residents will not be celebrating. Dog owner Sarah Lynch of Cape Girardeau does not mince words as the Independence Day weekend approaches. "I love my country but because of...
-
Artists to display completed Missouri bicentennial mural SundayIt took more than two years and several trips across the state, but the bicentennial mural has finally been completed. To celebrate, it will be on display Sunday at the Arena Building as part of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 28 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Missouri lawmakers pass critical Medicaid funding bill9JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill to renew a critical Medicaid funding tax hours before the deadline set out by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The House voted 140-13 in favor of extending the tax on hospitals,...
-
Second-offense DWI alleged in Cape GirardeauA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged second-offense DWI in Cape Girardeau County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Byron Gardner, 32, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday for alleged second-offense driving while intoxicated,...
-
-
-
Florissant man arrested in Stoddard CountyA Florissant, Missouri, man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elliott Hendricks, 27, was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday for alleged...
-
Jackson man arrested in Cape CountyA Jackson man was arrested Monday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report said Jeffrey Colyer, 62, was arrested at about 9 p.m. for alleged first-offense driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Cape...
-
Sikeston man arrested by Highway PatrolAlleged driving while intoxicated, speeding in a construction zone and failure to wear a seat belt resulted in a Sikeston, Missouri, man's arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeffrey Massey, 50, was...
-
Sikeston woman arrested for alleged assaultA Sikeston, Missouri, woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon for an alleged felony assault. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alexandra Trapp, 31, was arrested in Scott County for alleged felony assault, felony unlawful possession...
-
St. Louis man arrested in Cape CountyA St. Louis man was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for several alleged violations. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Raymond Pierce, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug...
-
Driving while intoxicated alleged in Stoddard CountyA Dexter, Missouri, man was arrested Monday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Justin Dodge, 25, was arrested in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs),...
-
Cape School District sends letter opposing 'empowerment scholarship' accounts12The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education is hoping Gov. Mike Parson will heed its advice and not sign a recently passed General Assembly bill creating the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program. In its meeting Monday, board...
-
Southeast OKs raises, drops hiring 'delay'In an email to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Tuesday, Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced the university's Board of Regents has approved a 2% merit increase for all employee groups effective Thursday. "I believe this...
-
A unified Cape Girardeau? One local artist says art is the answer.3Where most people saw a gray concrete wall, Malcolm McCrae saw a blank canvas. McCrae's mural, "A Wish of Hope," is hard to miss when traveling along Cape Girardeau's riverwalk downtown. Just south of the Themis Street floodgate, the 20-by-30-feet...
-
Arts Council to host work of Southeast alum Marjorie Suedekum1Starting Friday, the work of legendary local artist Marjorie Suedekum will be on display at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouris gallery located off North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. Suedekum boasts a decadeslong career in the arts. She...
-
Mental health facility administrators charged with misconductA grand jury in Union County has issued felony indictments against three administrators at the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna, Illinois, in connection with a probe into alleged patient abuse there. According to Union...
-
Cape Girardeau Fire promotes three members1The Cape Girardeau Fire Department recently announced the promotions of Dustin Koerber, Shawn Morris and James Baker, according to a news release. Koerber was promoted from battalion chief of B-platoon to the role of deputy fire chief. He has served...
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for pavement workNB I-55 in Cape County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 105 near Fruitland to mile marker 108 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/30/21Shawnee District Cub Scout Day CampAbout 65 campers gathered at City Park in Jackson this week to take part in the Shawnee District Cub Scout Day Camp. It is open to all children in grades one to five, some of which are cub scouts. The Boy Scout's Shawnee District manages the...
-
Most read 6/29/21Farmington firm OK'd for Jefferson project; Cape schools approve raises17The Cape Girardeau School Board, at the recommendation of superintendent Neil Glass, approved on Monday the selection of Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri, as general contractor on the Jefferson Civic Center project, to include a...
-
Most read 6/29/21Bidding begins in West Park Mall auction2Unless more bidders come forward by Wednesday morning, its possible Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall could be sold at a bigger discount than any store inside the mall ever offered. An online auction to sell the shopping center and the 68 acres it...
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/27/21Kylee Lukefahr and Jade freestyle routineIn the third part of the series on Kylee Lukefahr, 15, and Jade the mustang, they complete their final entry for the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition at Evans Equestrians in Perryville. Lukefahr spent about 100 days training a two year-old wild...
-
Most read 6/26/21Cape Girardeau's dirty laundry -- A brief historyIn 1896, a proprietor of Asian descent rented space in the Rodney Building at 104 Broadway, "fitting a room" for a Chinese laundry. The jumble of names ascribed to this businessman in newspapers -- John Wu, Yen Way and Yem Wah -- illustrated the...
-
Most read 6/26/21Perryville man arrested on charges of child molestation, statutory rapeJose Gasca, 50, of Perryville was arrested by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning on five sex crime charges. Gasca's charges include one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory rape or...
-
Cape County has no plan to follow Jackson's employee vaccination policy7At Thursdays regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Presiding Commissioner Clinton D. Tracy responded definitively when asked by a resident whether the county had any intention to follow the lead of the City of Jackson when it...
-
Cape native ranks master chief in Navy6Cape Girardeau native Scott Enderle gives the credit for his recent promotion to master chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy to the sailors under his charge. "To get from petty officer, you know, just joining out of high school, to master chief,...
-
Marble Hill woman dies in one-vehicle accident1A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman died recently when she fell under her vehicle as she was backing up. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Hilary Cronk, 35, was pronounced dead at a Cape Girardeau hospital Monday morning after the incident,...