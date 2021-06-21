News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-21-21
Lead me, O Lord, in your righteousness and make thy way straight before my face. Amen.
Local News 6/21/21River Campus festivals wrap; playwright winner, spring production announcedA full-week of festivities on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus came to a close this past weekend during the eighth annual Summer Arts Festival. The festival offered visual and performing arts exhibitions and activities...
Local News 6/21/21One City hosts second annual Juneteenth CelebrationThis year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
Photo Gallery 6/21/21One Citys 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration 2021This year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
Mark Twain, Huck Finn and Cape Girardeau6This is the 21st in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
One man injured in Friday morning shooting8An adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call, according to Cape Girardeau...
'Bows for Barbara': Jackson merchants to lay wreaths in honor of late Barbara LohrBarbara Lohr's impact can be seen throughout Jackson, but starting Monday, the former Jackson mayor will be honored for something other than her work -- her life. Lohr died last Tuesday while on vacation with family at Walt Disney World in Florida....
Fake body found in Bollinger Co. ditch5Bollinger County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of a possible human body near Bollinger County Road 872. North Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders, Bollinger County EMS and deputies with the...
Get to know the valedictorians of 2021: part threeThe last seven valedictorians of Southeast Missouri share their high school experience and advice to underclassmen before moving on to their next adventure. See all of the region's valedictorians in a photo gallery at semissourian.com.
Sleep tight, don't let the bedbugs bite: It's travel season, so bewareAttendees at Thursdays Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast heard an eye-opening presentation about a common tiny insect just in time for travel season. Chris Horrell, owner of Cape Girardeaus Bug Zero pest control company since...
Four bidders for Jefferson project, Glass to make late June recommendation16Officials with the Cape Girardeau School District now have definitive figures on what the long-planned civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, which will house an aquatics center, may cost. A formal bid opening Thursday afternoon from a...
American Tractor Museum to host ag broadcaster Max ArmstrongThe American Tractor Museum in Perryville, Missouri, will host Max Armstrong, an American agriculture broadcaster and Indiana native, July 23 as its first fundraising event for museum expansion. The museum features 60 tractors and opened in August...
New program aims to reduce gun-related suicide deaths in Southeast Missouri regionMore than 20 out of every 100,000 Missourians died from intentional self-harm in 2018. Katie Ellison from the Missouri Institute of Mental Health (MIMH) wants to change that statistic. Ellison along with her colleagues at the Missouri Institute of...
Sikeston woman arrested for alleged drugsMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Sikeston, Missouri, woman Wednesday night for alleged drug violations. A Patrol report said Leigh Fisher, 37, was taken into custody in Scott County for two counts of alleged felony possession of a...
Two injured in Scott Co. wreckTwo Oran, Missouri, women were injured in a vehicle wreck on U.S. 61 in Morley, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Thursday when a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kathryn Hamilton, 71,...
Charleston man injured in crash, arrested for alleged DWIA Charleston, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer cited him for driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report said Jeremy Simpkins, 33, was northbound on...
New Chaffee firefighter makes historyCHAFFEE, Mo. Chaffee's newest firefighter, Madelynn Mosley, is the youngest volunteer at just about a month away from 19 years old and is the first woman in the role in the department's history. "The fact that I'm here is kind of enough for me,...
'It's great to live in Jackson': Friends, colleagues remember Barbara Lohr6A woman described as the first lady of Jackson and who served as the towns first female mayor, Barbara Lohr, died this week while on a family vacation in Florida. She was 83 years old. She was enjoying a vacation last week with her...
Area food pantries anticipate spike in need3Food pantries in Southeast Missouri expect an up-tick in food insecurity as Missouri pulls out of pandemic-era federal unemployment benefits. In a release last month, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state would pull out of federal unemployment...
Photo Gallery 6/17/21Missouri Department of Conservation annual geese roundupThe Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) rounded up Canada geese at Cape Girardeau County Park and Capaha Park on Thursday to catch, inspect, record, tag and release the animals. Wildlife management biologist at the MDC, Nicole Walker, said...
Most read 6/16/21Cape County PHC reacts to new state law32The new chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees said he is generally supportive of new legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday limiting the duration of restrictions imposed by local governments in...
Most read 6/16/21Cape Girardeau native to drive in the Great Race3On Tuesday morning, Cape Girardeau native Kenny Foeste embarked on a 3,000-mile journey across the country. Foeste left for San Antonio, where the Great Race, the world's premiere old car rally, will begin on Saturday. Foeste is the only known Cape...
Most read 6/15/21Cape chief 'concerned' about new Second Amendment state law18Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said Monday he has "concerns" about what he terms "the unintended consequences" of a bill signed over the weekend by Gov. Mike Parson prohibiting enforcement of federal gun laws by local law enforcement...
Best hiring practices the rules have changed7There was a time when all an employer had to do was to hang a "help wanted" sign in the window to attract job seekers. That's no longer the case. Throughout Missouri and across the nation for that matter employers are dealing with a labor...
First tenant identified for Drury Southwest's Auburn CenterThe first tenant at Auburn Center, Drury Southwest's new commercial development under construction in the 3000 block of William Street next to Chili's, has been identified. "We can confirm we are moving to the new location," Charles Bassett, lead...
Cape couple reopens convenience store in Kelso5A convenience store in Kelso has reopened after closing more than a year and a half ago. Kelso Kwik Stop on U.S. 61, across the street from R.P. Lumber, had been closed since October 2019, but it reopened June 7 under new owners Sam and Luma...