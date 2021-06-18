Happy Father's Day to the dads doing it right

Editorial

"The father of a righteous son will rejoice greatly, and one who fathers a wise son will delight in him." (Proverbs 23:24)

This weekend we celebrate Father's Day, a time to recognize the dads our there doing it right. The ones playing catch in the back yard and going to piano and dance recitals. The ones taking their families to church. The men engaged in the lives of their children and modeling what it means to be a person of good character.

We know that having a father in the home makes a huge difference.

U.S. Census Bureau statistics show that 1 in 4 children in America, about 18.3 million kids, live without their biological, step or adoptive father in the home. This leads to a number of societal problems.

According to the National Fatherhood Initiative, children without a father in the home are at four times greater risk of poverty, two times greater risk of infant mortality, seven times more likely for teen pregnancy, two times more likely to suffer from obesity and two times more likely not to finish high school. Additionally, these children are a greater risk for behavioral problems, crime, prison time, to face abuse and neglect and to abuse alcohol and drugs themselves.

Fathers who are engaged in the lives of their children can make a lifelong difference. It's not just about what you do for your children. How a man treats his wife and children's mother also matters. Children pick up on these things. Just as things can be taught, many traits are caught. This is one of many.

So to all the fathers setting the bar high, raising their children well and providing positive examples of good moral character, we celebrate you this weekend.

Happy Father's Day.