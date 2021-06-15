*Menu
John Guild Chapter NSDAR Attend MSSDAR State Conference

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Pamela M Johnson
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
John Guild Chapter members attend the 122nd MSSDAR State Conference Left to Right: Morgan Lake, Cheryl Cook, Beth Biri and Pamela Johnson, (not pictured, Lorilee Short)

Five members of the John Guild Chapter, NSDAR attended the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution held June 4-6, 2021 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kansas City. Members attended meetings and meals where they learned of the accomplishments of the chapters across the state and honored a variety of award winners.

