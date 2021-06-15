The installation of Debra Ann Tracy as Pastor of Christ Evangelical Church

33 South Ellis Cape Girardeau,MO was held June 13th at the church.

The formal installation service was held in the historic sanctuary with officiants, colleagues, friends and family present to support Debra's ministry.

Following the service a picnic meal provided by members, was served and the sweet sounds of

Cotton Creek filled the air with gospel bluegrass music.

For more pictures check out the website:CEC-CAPE.ORG

Sunday service is at 10:35am.

Please feel welcome to attend and meet our new Pastor.