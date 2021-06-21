Today in History
Today is Monday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2021. There are 193 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 21, 1964, civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James E. Chaney were slain in Philadelphia, Mississippi; their bodies were found buried in an earthen dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date in 2005, Edgar Ray Killen, an 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klansman, was found guilty of manslaughter; he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in January 2018.)
On this date:
In 1788, the United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.
In 1942, German forces led by Generaloberst (Colonel General) Erwin Rommel captured the Libyan city of Tobruk during World War II. (Rommel was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal; Tobruk was retaken by the Allies in November 1942.)
In 1943, Army nurse Lt. Edith Greenwood became the first woman to receive the Soldier's Medal for showing heroism during a fire at a military hospital in Yuma, Arizona.
In 1954, the American Cancer Society presented a study to the American Medical Association meeting in San Francisco which found that men who regularly smoked cigarettes died at a considerably higher rate than non-smokers.
In 1963, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Montini was chosen during a conclave of his fellow cardinals to succeed the late Pope John XXIII; the new pope took the name Paul VI.
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Miller v. California, ruled that states may ban materials found to be obscene according to local standards.
In 1977, Menachem Begin of the Likud bloc became Israel's sixth prime minister.
In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C., found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and three other men.
In 1989, a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag as a form of political protest was protected by the First Amendment.
In 1997, the WNBA made its debut as the New York Liberty defeated the host Los Angeles Sparks 67-57.
In 2002, one of the worst wildfires in Arizona history grew to 128,000 acres, forcing thousands of homeowners near the community of Show Low to flee.
In 2010, Faisal Shahzad, a Pakistan-born U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty to charges of plotting a failed car bombing in New York's Times Square. (Shahzad was later sentenced to life in prison.)
Ten years ago: The Food and Drug Administration announced that cigarette packs in the U.S. would have to carry macabre images that included rotting teeth and gums, diseased lungs and a sewn-up corpse of a smoker as part of a graphic campaign aimed at discouraging Americans from lighting up. Amid street protests, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou survived a confidence vote.
Five years ago: Hillary Clinton, during a visit to the battleground state of Ohio, said Donald Trump would send the U.S. economy back into recession, warning that his "reckless" approach would hurt workers still trying to recover from the 2008 economic turbulence. North Korea fired two suspected powerful new Musudan midrange ballistic missiles, according to U.S. and South Korean military officials, the communist regime's fifth and sixth such attempts since April 2016. The Obama administration approved routine commercial use of small drones in areas such as farming, advertising and real estate after years of struggling to write rules to protect public safety.
One year ago: An initially peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon, against racial injustice turned violent, as police used flash-bang grenades to disperse demonstrators throwing bottles, cans and rocks at sheriff's deputies. Spectators in Raleigh, North Carolina, cheered as work crews finished the job started by protesters and removed a Confederate statue from atop a 75-foot monument. NASCAR said a rope shaped like a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's elite Cup Series, at a race in Talladega, Alabama. (Federal authorities found that the rope had been hanging there for months, and that it was not a hate crime.) New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the American Museum of Natural History would remove from its entrance a statue depicting Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man standing alongside; critics said it symbolized colonial expansion and racial discrimination.
Today's Birthdays: Composer Lalo Schifrin is 89. Actor Bernie Kopell is 88. Actor Monte Markham is 86. Songwriter Don Black is 83. Actor Mariette Hartley is 81. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 80. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 77. Actor Meredith Baxter is 74. Actor Michael Gross (Baxter's co-star on the sitcom "Family Ties") is 74. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 74. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 73. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 71. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 70. Actor Robyn Douglass is 69. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 66. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 64. Actor Josh Pais is 63. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 62. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 61. Actor Marc Copage is 59. Actor Sammi Davis is 57. Actor Doug Savant is 57. Country musician Porter Howell is 57. Actor Michael Dolan is 56. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 56. Actor Carrie Preston is 54. Actor Paula Irvine is 53. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 51. Country singer Allison Moorer is 49. Actor Juliette Lewis is 48. Actor Maggie Siff is 47. Musician Justin Cary is 46. Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 45. Actor Chris Pratt is 42. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 40. Britain's Prince William is 39. Actor Jussie Smollett is 39. Actor Benjamin Walker is 39. Actor Michael Malarkey is 38. Pop singer Kris Allen (TV: "American Idol") is 36. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 36. Actor Jascha Washington is 32. Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 29. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 24.
-
Local News 6/21/21River Campus festivals wrap; playwright winner, spring production announcedA full-week of festivities on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus came to a close this past weekend during the eighth annual Summer Arts Festival. The festival offered visual and performing arts exhibitions and activities...
-
Local News 6/21/21One City hosts second annual Juneteenth CelebrationThis year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
-
Photo Gallery 6/21/21One Citys 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration 2021This year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
-
Mark Twain, Huck Finn and Cape Girardeau6This is the 21st in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
-
-
One man injured in Friday morning shooting8An adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call, according to Cape Girardeau...
-
'Bows for Barbara': Jackson merchants to lay wreaths in honor of late Barbara LohrBarbara Lohr's impact can be seen throughout Jackson, but starting Monday, the former Jackson mayor will be honored for something other than her work -- her life. Lohr died last Tuesday while on vacation with family at Walt Disney World in Florida....
-
Fake body found in Bollinger Co. ditch5Bollinger County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of a possible human body near Bollinger County Road 872. North Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders, Bollinger County EMS and deputies with the...
-
-
Get to know the valedictorians of 2021: part threeThe last seven valedictorians of Southeast Missouri share their high school experience and advice to underclassmen before moving on to their next adventure. See all of the region's valedictorians in a photo gallery at semissourian.com.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sleep tight, don't let the bedbugs bite: It's travel season, so bewareAttendees at Thursdays Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast heard an eye-opening presentation about a common tiny insect just in time for travel season. Chris Horrell, owner of Cape Girardeaus Bug Zero pest control company since...
-
Four bidders for Jefferson project, Glass to make late June recommendation16Officials with the Cape Girardeau School District now have definitive figures on what the long-planned civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, which will house an aquatics center, may cost. A formal bid opening Thursday afternoon from a...
-
American Tractor Museum to host ag broadcaster Max ArmstrongThe American Tractor Museum in Perryville, Missouri, will host Max Armstrong, an American agriculture broadcaster and Indiana native, July 23 as its first fundraising event for museum expansion. The museum features 60 tractors and opened in August...
-
New program aims to reduce gun-related suicide deaths in Southeast Missouri regionMore than 20 out of every 100,000 Missourians died from intentional self-harm in 2018. Katie Ellison from the Missouri Institute of Mental Health (MIMH) wants to change that statistic. Ellison along with her colleagues at the Missouri Institute of...
-
Sikeston woman arrested for alleged drugsMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Sikeston, Missouri, woman Wednesday night for alleged drug violations. A Patrol report said Leigh Fisher, 37, was taken into custody in Scott County for two counts of alleged felony possession of a...
-
-
Two injured in Scott Co. wreckTwo Oran, Missouri, women were injured in a vehicle wreck on U.S. 61 in Morley, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Thursday when a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kathryn Hamilton, 71,...
-
-
-
Charleston man injured in crash, arrested for alleged DWIA Charleston, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer cited him for driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report said Jeremy Simpkins, 33, was northbound on...
-
New Chaffee firefighter makes historyCHAFFEE, Mo. Chaffee's newest firefighter, Madelynn Mosley, is the youngest volunteer at just about a month away from 19 years old and is the first woman in the role in the department's history. "The fact that I'm here is kind of enough for me,...
-
'It's great to live in Jackson': Friends, colleagues remember Barbara Lohr6A woman described as the first lady of Jackson and who served as the towns first female mayor, Barbara Lohr, died this week while on a family vacation in Florida. She was 83 years old. She was enjoying a vacation last week with her...
-
Area food pantries anticipate spike in need3Food pantries in Southeast Missouri expect an up-tick in food insecurity as Missouri pulls out of pandemic-era federal unemployment benefits. In a release last month, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state would pull out of federal unemployment...
-
Photo Gallery 6/17/21Missouri Department of Conservation annual geese roundupThe Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) rounded up Canada geese at Cape Girardeau County Park and Capaha Park on Thursday to catch, inspect, record, tag and release the animals. Wildlife management biologist at the MDC, Nicole Walker, said...
-
Most read 6/16/21Cape County PHC reacts to new state law32The new chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees said he is generally supportive of new legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday limiting the duration of restrictions imposed by local governments in...
-
Most read 6/16/21Cape Girardeau native to drive in the Great Race3On Tuesday morning, Cape Girardeau native Kenny Foeste embarked on a 3,000-mile journey across the country. Foeste left for San Antonio, where the Great Race, the world's premiere old car rally, will begin on Saturday. Foeste is the only known Cape...
-
Most read 6/15/21Cape chief 'concerned' about new Second Amendment state law18Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said Monday he has "concerns" about what he terms "the unintended consequences" of a bill signed over the weekend by Gov. Mike Parson prohibiting enforcement of federal gun laws by local law enforcement...
-
-
Best hiring practices the rules have changed7There was a time when all an employer had to do was to hang a "help wanted" sign in the window to attract job seekers. That's no longer the case. Throughout Missouri and across the nation for that matter employers are dealing with a labor...
-
First tenant identified for Drury Southwest's Auburn CenterThe first tenant at Auburn Center, Drury Southwest's new commercial development under construction in the 3000 block of William Street next to Chili's, has been identified. "We can confirm we are moving to the new location," Charles Bassett, lead...
-
Cape couple reopens convenience store in Kelso5A convenience store in Kelso has reopened after closing more than a year and a half ago. Kelso Kwik Stop on U.S. 61, across the street from R.P. Lumber, had been closed since October 2019, but it reopened June 7 under new owners Sam and Luma...