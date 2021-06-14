Get your tickets for the Shipyard Music Festival

Editorial

After missing 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shipyard Music Festival returns this September to Cape Girardeau for its second installment of good cheer, musical talent and tasty food and beverage.

Last week, the 2021 lineup was released and includes a nice mix of national and local acts. They are: The Wild Feathers, Son Volt, Southern Avenue, Betcha, Morgan Wade, The Unlikely Candidates, Hero The Band, MotherFolk, Dawson Hollow, Starwolf, Ivas John, Jason Heeter, Jordan Copeland, Evan Webb, Leight July, Parker Bond and Heather Hammers.

Tickets went on sale last week at www.shipyardfest.com where you can also find other information about the two-day event. The dates are Sept. 17 and 18, but the location will be different from the 2019 event. This year's festivities will be held on The Grounds at Century Casino in downtown Cape Girardeau.

It's still a couple months away, but excitement is building for the return of Cape Girardeau's outdoor music festival. Get your tickets now and make plans to join us in September.