Prayer 6-14-21

Photo Gallery 6/13/21Cruisin Uptown Car Show in JacksonThe City of Jackson Community Outreach Board is holding the monthly Cruisin Uptown Car Show in the Jackson Courthouse Square this summer. The Cruisin Uptown Car Show features antique cars, hot rods, customs and bikes. The monthly cruise in is free...
Multiple shots fired on Themis; no injuries, arrests4Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 2800 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers canvassed the area around 6:52 p.m. and...
Get to know the valedictorians of 2021: part twoThis is the second installment of a feature story on the valedictorians from 18 high schools in Southeast Missouri. The remaining schools' valedictorians from Cape Central, Jackson, Leopold, Scott County Central, Meadow Heights and Woodland will be...
Dogged determination leads to pet's safe return6Melissa Graviett tried everything to find her dog when she lost him on a 2020 camping trip on Memorial Day weekend. She put up fliers. She hiked through the hills of Grassy, Missouri, where Buddy was last seen. She even consulted a psychic to get a...
Bicentennial: Cape's connection to 1904 St. Louis World's Fair1A trip to the Wehking Alumni Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will allow a visitor the opportunity to step back in time. Inside Wehking are art reproductions more than a century old, donated to the university by railroad...
Former deputy convicted of sex crime15A Cape Girardeau County jury found a former Scott County deputy sheriff guilty of a sex crime involving a minor and sentenced him to prison, but the judge in the case is deciding whether probation would be the appropriate punishment. Jurors found...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/14/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from June 10 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2021 Dean's ListSoutheast Missouri State University Spring 2021 Dean's List The following students were named to the Spring 2021 semester at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale,...
Southeast Missouri State University President's ListThe following students were named to the Southeast Missouri State University president's list for Spring 2021. Students named to the President's List earned at least a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard...
Cape dentist Sauer was committed to youth sportsJohn L. Sauer IV, DDS, of Cape Girardeau, a former high school football referee, coach and supporter of youth sports in Jackson, is being remembered as a man who encouraged others professionally and who was passionate about sports. He died Monday...
Rising costs of materials affecting safe room projectSIKESTON, Mo. -- The rising costs of construction materials due to COVID-19 are impacting the current budget for Sikeston R-6 School District's kindergarten center's safe room project. However, the district's construction of Lee Hunter and C...
Parking lot upgrade OK'd by county commissioners; appointments madeThe Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a $132,237 contract Thursday with Fronabarger Concreters for parking improvements at the Sheriff's Department lot at Cherry and Missouri streets in Jackson. Fronabarger was the low bidder on the project....
One City to host second annual Juneteenth celebration next weekend3This year marks the 156th year since the end of slavery in 1865, and One City in Cape Girardeau wants to celebrate. On June 19, One City will host its second annual Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on its premises in downtown Cape Girardeau....
Missouri GOP Rep. Hartzler officially joins Senate race36LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who represents a very conservative and mostly rural area of central and western Missouri in Congress, officially entered the crowded race Thursday for the Senate seat fellow conservative Roy Blunt...
More Juneteenth events in Cape GirardeauJoin the folks behind urban art gallery 20 N. Pacific for a "Juneteenth after party." The gallery will host a free cookout beginning at 7 p.m. Local artists will put up canvases outside and teach attendees how to make graffiti art. Weather...
Jackson announces holiday trash scheduleBecause the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, Jackson city offices and departments will be closed on July 5 in observance of the holiday. The Jackson Sanitation Department and the city's recycling center will not operate July 5. Trash...
Shipyard Music Festival lineup announcedThe 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 18 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau go on sale today. The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. today at...
West Park Mall going on auction block27Theres a for sale sign in front of West Park Mall. Figuratively, that is. Once considered the center of retail activity in Southeast Missouri, the 40-year-old mall will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction later this month. To...
Fuel brings an elevated taco experience to JacksonIf you have been searching for a hot new place to feed your taco addiction, look no further than Fuel in Jackson. Fuel was built at the site of a former gas station, hence the name. Their menu gives a nod to the previous occupants with taco options...
Report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over than white drivers in area24Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over and arrested by Missouri police, according to a report released June 1. By law, the office of Missouri's attorney general has produced a yearly vehicle stops report since 2000. The most recent...
Campbell coins Flinkin' brand to capture lifestyle2You won't find it in the dictionary, but if Cape Girardeau entrepreneur Glenn Campbell has any say about it, "flinkin'" will soon be part of your vocabulary. Campbell, who co-founded a hugely successful headwear company called LIDS in the 1990s,...
Wright has new position, Holloway renominatedBrady Wright has joined MRV Banks in Cape Girardeau as a commercial loan officer. Wright has worked in the banking industry for nearly five years, serving as a credit analyst and commercial loan officer before joining MRV Banks. Wright attended...