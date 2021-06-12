Missouri's new Republicans

-
This isn't your father's left-wing revolutionStarry-eyed radicals in the 1960s and 1970s dreamed that they either were going to take over America or destroy it. One of their favorite mottos was "Change it or lose it," even as protests focused on drugs, music, race, class, sex, fashion --...
-
Outrage over billionaires' tax returns ignores basic factsProPublica obtained the tax returns of the richest Americans and discovered what every informed person already knew: They don't pay as much in income taxes as some people would like them to. This is being called a great scandal by many Democrats and...
-
-
Column (6/11/21)Demystifying the magical multiplier mythThe scale and scope of government spending expansion in the last year are unprecedented. Because Uncle Sam doesn't have the money, lots of it went on the government's credit card. The deficit and debt skyrocketed. But this is only the beginning. The...
-
Editorial (6/11/21)A patriotic display on Flag DayMonday is a patriotic holiday that might not be on your radar: Flag Day. Taking a break from writing the Articles of Confederation, the Second Continental Congress paused on June 14, 1777, to pass a resolution declaring the U.S. flag would be 13...
-
Editorial (6/9/21)SEMO wins OVC Commissioner's Cup for the first timeSoutheast Missouri State University has quietly put together several impressive athletic performances in recent years. That success culminated this year with stellar athletic performances and a first-time award: the Ohio Valley Conference...
-
Column (6/9/21)The smear campaign against Joe ManchinJoe Manchin is being pilloried for the offense of being consistent on the filibuster. Back in 2017, when Senate Democrats were desperate to stop Donald Trump's agenda, 33 of them, including Manchin, signed a bipartisan letter backing the filibuster...
-
Column (6/9/21)Manchin taking heat for what should be political normalcyIt's official: In the great existential battle between a return to normalcy and a new progressive era, normalcy is winning. Recall that Joe Biden ran as a moderate in 2020, not just in the general election but also in the Democratic primaries. Biden...
-
-
-
Biden revolution sputters before it even gets startedIt's finally dawned on President Joe Biden he barely controls the House and the Senate. His remarks Tuesday taking a swipe at Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona were notable less for how they publicly aired an...
-
-
Editorial (6/7/21)Community Partnership begins new chapterCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri opened the doors to its new digs to the public Friday. Located in a building that formerly housed Cape Girardeau Police Department, the 40 S. Sprigg St. facility has been transformed to the tune of $2...
-
Editorial (6/4/21)Legislative session was productiveEach legislative session of the Missouri General Assembly features a flurry of activity. Lawmakers expend some energy spinning their wheels on measures that never quite make it to the finish line, but the recently ended session resulted in several...
-
-
Editorial (6/1/21)Capahas baseball back in action for a summertime traditionHead to Capaha Field most any night in the summer, and you'll likely find a ballgame. Cape Girardeau is a baseball town and has quite the history with America's pastime. One of the teams using Cape Girardeau's all-turf baseball field is the Capahas,...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/28/21)Remembering our fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekendThis weekend is the unofficial start to summer with BBQs, pool parties and summer trips all commencing. The annual 100-mile yard sale is also a local favorite. But we hope you'll consider the real meaning of the holiday. Memorial Day became an...
-
Editorial (5/26/21)Submit your nominations for the Spirit of America AwardOne of our great honors each year is recognizing one individual with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. While many of the previous award recipients have served in the military, the award criteria is not specific to patriotic service....
-
Editorial (5/24/21)The return of Catfish baseball at Capaha FieldThe boys of summer will be back in action this week as the Cape Catfish kick off their 2021 season. The team had a tremendous inaugural season in 2019 that included a championship run, falling just short to Chillicothe in Game 3 of the Prospect...
-
Editorial (5/21/21)COVID vaccine is making a difference; consider getting yoursWhen the pandemic reached our shores last year, many people were skeptical that a vaccine would be ready for widespread use within the next 12 months. But thanks to the collective efforts through Operation Warp Speed and years of medical research,...
-
-
Letter (5/18/21)Reflections on Chauvin verdictBlack people's faith in the American justice system has always been so little that they were pleasantly surprised when, on April 20, 2021, a jury made up of diverse races issued a swift and decisive verdict that Derek Chauvin was guilty of murdering...
-
Missouri's new Republicans
Missouri's Republicans have become the party of higher taxes and bigger government. They control Missouri's legislative bodies, and last session they raised the gasoline tax, created a new tax on Internet sales, and created a new government program to track prescription drugs.
The increase in gasoline tax was probably needed, but it just seems funny coming from the party that says it favors lower taxes. And what about the new tax on Internet sales? It will be a windfall for local entities. According to recent reports, they are already collecting record amounts of sales tax this year.
And is bigger government really needed to keep an eye on our medicine cabinets? Certain prescription drugs are already tracked by doctor's offices, pharmacies, insurance companies and other tracking authorities. But the legislature created a new government program to track the same drugs. This might have been helpful 10 years ago. Now, not so much.
I write some of this in jest, because I know government needs to impose certain taxes and create some programs for the good of the people. It just seems odd that all of this is coming from the Republicans, especially the Internet tax and drug monitoring program.
Now, neither major party in Missouri can truthfully say they stand for lower taxes and smaller government. It has become evident that politicians from both parties favor higher taxes and bigger government. They just differ on the details.
GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau