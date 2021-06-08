One of the questions we hear most in todays market is, Are we in a housing bubble? Its no secret the housing market has sky-rocketed throughout the past year  prices are up, interest rates and inventory are down, and materials are more costly than ever.

The truth of the matter is, there is no right or wrong answer to this question. While there are some indicators in todays market that lean toward yes, what were seeing right now is due to factors much different than what the housing market experienced in 2009. It is our opinion that while there will inevitably be a shift in the market in the future, it should not negatively affect our area. Things such as housing supply, lending standards and buying trends all have an impact on the boom were seeing now. We dont expect these factors will drastically change overnight, but rather adjust over time as the market shifts.

The best thing you can do to plan for your future is trust your realtors expertise. Area Properties Real Estate  River Region holds themselves to the highest standards when it comes to working for you. Its our job to get creative in times like these; whether youre planning to build, looking at a fixer-upper or looking for a house that seemingly isnt out there  were here to help. Our experience in this industry has taught us tips and tricks to build smarter, how to remodel based on your long-term goals and how to look at whats on the market through a different lens.

So, what does the future of the real estate market hold? Bottom line: we cant predict the future. What we do know is that were confident in our ability to help navigate this market. By working with a realtor you trust, you can rest assured you are making the best choice for your family, your home and your future.