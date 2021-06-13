Today in History
Today is Sunday, June 13, the 164th day of 2021. There are 201 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 13, 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.
On this date:
In 1842, Queen Victoria became the first British monarch to ride on a train, traveling from Slough Railway Station to Paddington in 25 minutes.
In 1911, the ballet "Petrushka," with music by Igor Stravinsky and choreography by Michel Fokine, was first performed in Paris by the Ballets Russes, with Vaslav Nijinsky in the title role.
In 1927, aviation hero Charles Lindbergh was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.
In 1942, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, New York, three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.) President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Strategic Services and the Office of War Information.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts of the Pentagon Papers, a secret study of America's involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967 that had been leaked to the paper by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.
In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.
In 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton stirred controversy during an appearance before the Rainbow Coalition by criticizing rap singer Sister Souljah for making remarks that he said were "filled with hatred" toward whites.
In 1996, the 81-day-old Freemen standoff ended as 16 remaining members of the anti-government group surrendered to the FBI and left their Montana ranch.
In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. The Chicago Bulls captured their fifth NBA championship in seven years with a 90-to-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in game six.
In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch. The Supreme Court warned prosecutors to use care in striking minorities from juries, siding with Black murder defendants in Texas and California who contended their juries had been unfairly stacked with whites.
Ten years ago: Facing off in New Hampshire, Republican White House hopefuls condemned President Barack Obama's handling of the economy from the opening moments of their first major debate of the 2011-2012 campaign season, and pledged emphatically to repeal his historic year-old health care overhaul.
Five years ago: A day after the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting rampage that claimed 49 victims, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton offered drastically different proposals for stemming the threat of terrorism and gun violence; Trump focused heavily on the nation's immigration system (even though the shooter was U.S. born) and redoubled his call for temporarily banning Muslims from the United States, while Clinton said that as president she would prioritize stopping "lone wolf" attackers and reiterated her call for banning assault weapons.
One year ago: Atlanta's police chief resigned, hours after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks; protests over the shooting grew turbulent, and the Wendy's restaurant at the scene of the shooting was gutted by flames. As the nation continued to grapple with its racial past, President Donald Trump urged West Point's graduating class to "never forget" the legacy of soldiers before them who fought to "extinguish the evil of slavery"; the remarks came as Trump's relationship with the military was strained over the response to protests after the death of George Floyd. Bar owners in New Orleans began admitting customers for the first time in months, with capacity limited to 25 percent and live music still prohibited. Drugmaker AstraZeneca struck a deal to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to European Union countries.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 89. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 78. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 77. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 72. Actor Richard Thomas is 70. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 70. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 70. Comedian Tim Allen is 68. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 64. Actor Ally Sheedy is 59. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 59. Rock musician Paul DeLisle (Smash Mouth) is 58. Actor Lisa Vidal is 56. Singer David Gray is 53. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 53. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 52. Actor Jamie Walters is 52. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 51. Country singer Susan Haynes is 49. Actor Steve-O is 47. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 43. Actor Ethan Embry is 43. Actor Chris Evans is 40. Actor Sarah Schaub is 38. Singer Raz B is 36. Actor Kat Dennings is 35. Actor Ashley Olsen is 35. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 35. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 34. Actor Aaron Johnson is 31.
-
Multiple shots fired on Themis; no injuries, arrests4Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 2800 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers canvassed the area around 6:52 p.m. and...
-
Get to know the valedictorians of 2021: part twoThis is the second installment of a feature story on the valedictorians from 18 high schools in Southeast Missouri. The remaining schools' valedictorians from Cape Central, Jackson, Leopold, Scott County Central, Meadow Heights and Woodland will be...
-
-
Dogged determination leads to pet's safe return5Melissa Graviett tried everything to find her dog when she lost him on a 2020 camping trip on Memorial Day weekend. She put up fliers. She hiked through the hills of Grassy, Missouri, where Buddy was last seen. She even consulted a psychic to get a...
-
Bicentennial: Cape's connection to 1904 St. Louis World's Fair1A trip to the Wehking Alumni Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will allow a visitor the opportunity to step back in time. Inside Wehking are art reproductions more than a century old, donated to the university by railroad...
-
Former deputy convicted of sex crime15A Cape Girardeau County jury found a former Scott County deputy sheriff guilty of a sex crime involving a minor and sentenced him to prison, but the judge in the case is deciding whether probation would be the appropriate punishment. Jurors found...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/14/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from June 10 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2021 Dean's ListSoutheast Missouri State University Spring 2021 Dean's List The following students were named to the Spring 2021 semester at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale,...
-
Southeast Missouri State University President's ListThe following students were named to the Southeast Missouri State University president's list for Spring 2021. Students named to the President's List earned at least a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard...
-
-
Cape dentist Sauer was committed to youth sportsJohn L. Sauer IV, DDS, of Cape Girardeau, a former high school football referee, coach and supporter of youth sports in Jackson, is being remembered as a man who encouraged others professionally and who was passionate about sports. He died Monday...
-
Rising costs of materials affecting safe room projectSIKESTON, Mo. -- The rising costs of construction materials due to COVID-19 are impacting the current budget for Sikeston R-6 School District's kindergarten center's safe room project. However, the district's construction of Lee Hunter and C...
-
Parking lot upgrade OK'd by county commissioners; appointments madeThe Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a $132,237 contract Thursday with Fronabarger Concreters for parking improvements at the Sheriff's Department lot at Cherry and Missouri streets in Jackson. Fronabarger was the low bidder on the project....
-
One City to host second annual Juneteenth celebration next weekend3This year marks the 156th year since the end of slavery in 1865, and One City in Cape Girardeau wants to celebrate. On June 19, One City will host its second annual Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on its premises in downtown Cape Girardeau....
-
Missouri GOP Rep. Hartzler officially joins Senate race25LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who represents a very conservative and mostly rural area of central and western Missouri in Congress, officially entered the crowded race Thursday for the Senate seat fellow conservative Roy Blunt...
-
More Juneteenth events in Cape GirardeauJoin the folks behind urban art gallery 20 N. Pacific for a "Juneteenth after party." The gallery will host a free cookout beginning at 7 p.m. Local artists will put up canvases outside and teach attendees how to make graffiti art. Weather...
-
Jackson announces holiday trash scheduleBecause the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, Jackson city offices and departments will be closed on July 5 in observance of the holiday. The Jackson Sanitation Department and the city's recycling center will not operate July 5. Trash...
-
Local News 6/10/21Shipyard Music Festival lineup announcedThe 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 18 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau go on sale today. The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. today at...
-
Most read 6/10/21West Park Mall going on auction block27Theres a for sale sign in front of West Park Mall. Figuratively, that is. Once considered the center of retail activity in Southeast Missouri, the 40-year-old mall will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction later this month. To...
-
Most read 6/10/21Fuel brings an elevated taco experience to JacksonIf you have been searching for a hot new place to feed your taco addiction, look no further than Fuel in Jackson. Fuel was built at the site of a former gas station, hence the name. Their menu gives a nod to the previous occupants with taco options...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/9/21Aesthete Luxury Resale fashion showLocal models wore a combination of luxury and vintage pieces during the first Aesthete Luxury Resale fashion show at Le Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on June 8, 2021. There were four categories of outfits - beach wear, sophisticated day wear,...
-
Most read 6/8/21Report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over than white drivers in area24Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over and arrested by Missouri police, according to a report released June 1. By law, the office of Missouri's attorney general has produced a yearly vehicle stops report since 2000. The most recent...
-
-
Most read 6/7/21Campbell coins Flinkin' brand to capture lifestyle2You won't find it in the dictionary, but if Cape Girardeau entrepreneur Glenn Campbell has any say about it, "flinkin'" will soon be part of your vocabulary. Campbell, who co-founded a hugely successful headwear company called LIDS in the 1990s,...
-
Most read 6/7/21Wright has new position, Holloway renominatedBrady Wright has joined MRV Banks in Cape Girardeau as a commercial loan officer. Wright has worked in the banking industry for nearly five years, serving as a credit analyst and commercial loan officer before joining MRV Banks. Wright attended...