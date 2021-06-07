Community Partnership begins new chapter

-
Destroying Black babies and families with federal dollarsIf there is one reason why problems associated with race in America persist, it is because we pretend to address problems caused by one sin by exchanging them with other sins. President Biden has just issued a proclamation recognizing 100 years...
-
Technology helped small business weather the pandemicAmid a once-in-a-century public health crisis, small businesses have been forced to become flexible to survive. Some have simply closed their doors to foot traffic, others have temporarily shut down operations, moved their operations online or...
-
Biden's disgraceful exploitation of the Tulsa race massacreThis may shock and amaze you if your blinders are on, but President Biden is not only not a uniter; he is actively trying to divide Americans on race -- and other issues -- purely for raw political power. There is no other plausible explanation....
-
Editorial (6/4/21)Legislative session was productiveEach legislative session of the Missouri General Assembly features a flurry of activity. Lawmakers expend some energy spinning their wheels on measures that never quite make it to the finish line, but the recently ended session resulted in several...
-
-
Column (6/4/21)Biden shoots for the stars with spending proposalsSome emergencies require an increase in government spending, but that comes with an understanding that the higher levels of spending are unusual and will not be sustained. Unfortunately, this understanding seems to be lost on the Biden...
-
-
Column (6/2/21)Populism is at the root of right wing's paranoiaOver Memorial Day weekend, Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Donald Trump's first national security adviser, appeared at a QAnon-affiliated conference in Dallas. During a Q&A session, an audience member asked, "I want to know why what happened in...
-
-
Editorial (6/1/21)Capahas baseball back in action for a summertime traditionHead to Capaha Field most any night in the summer, and you'll likely find a ballgame. Cape Girardeau is a baseball town and has quite the history with America's pastime. One of the teams using Cape Girardeau's all-turf baseball field is the Capahas,...
-
How a traveling exhibit helped my father grieve the loss of his brotherMy father and his brother, Jim, were more than brothers. They were best friends. Separated by only four years in age, the two shared a room growing up and enjoyed wrestling with each other -- sometimes to the chagrin of their dad. "I felt like I'd...
-
-
-
Anti-Trump sentiment fueled premature dismissal of Wuhan lab theoryA remarkable consensus has emerged in the last few weeks: It's no longer crazy to think that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a "lab leak" in Wuhan, China. Just to set the stage, the lab-leak theory isn't that China deliberately unleashed the...
-
A test for the nation in Virginia governor's raceAmericans may not have to wait until 2022 to sense the potential for Republicans to move the nation back in a conservative direction. The race for governor in Virginia, one of just two major elections taking place this year, could be a barometer of...
-
Editorial (5/28/21)Remembering our fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekendThis weekend is the unofficial start to summer with BBQs, pool parties and summer trips all commencing. The annual 100-mile yard sale is also a local favorite. But we hope you'll consider the real meaning of the holiday. Memorial Day became an...
-
Editorial (5/26/21)Submit your nominations for the Spirit of America AwardOne of our great honors each year is recognizing one individual with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. While many of the previous award recipients have served in the military, the award criteria is not specific to patriotic service....
-
Editorial (5/24/21)The return of Catfish baseball at Capaha FieldThe boys of summer will be back in action this week as the Cape Catfish kick off their 2021 season. The team had a tremendous inaugural season in 2019 that included a championship run, falling just short to Chillicothe in Game 3 of the Prospect...
-
Editorial (5/21/21)COVID vaccine is making a difference; consider getting yoursWhen the pandemic reached our shores last year, many people were skeptical that a vaccine would be ready for widespread use within the next 12 months. But thanks to the collective efforts through Operation Warp Speed and years of medical research,...
-
Editorial (5/20/21)Flourish Magazine hosts a downtown event for the entire familyFlourish Magazine, the quarterly women's publication produced by Rust Communications, will host an event this weekend you will want to attend. The Flourish Downtown Day Out will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks,...
-
-
Editorial (5/19/21)Muddy River Marathon's inaugural race a big winEarlier this month, hundreds of runners from 21 states participated in the first Muddy River Marathon in Cape Girardeau. Organizer Brandon Hahs said the number of participants totaled 769. A few weeks ago when interviewed by the Southeast...
-
Editorial (5/17/21)SEMO Acts of Kindness is a simple way to spread positivityAt the Southeast Missourian, we understand the important role of community journalism. We dont shy away from the difficult topics, but we also look to shine a light on the positive things happening in the community. Every day, youll find...
-
-
-
Letter (5/13/21)Raising awareness for two issuesMay is a very meaningful month for my family, as it is both Mental Health Awareness Month and NF (Neurofibromatosis) Awareness Month. In 2014, I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, to suicide. Suicide is an unfortunate death that many people struggle...
Community Partnership begins new chapter
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri opened the doors to its new digs to the public Friday.
Located in a building that formerly housed Cape Girardeau Police Department, the 40 S. Sprigg St. facility has been transformed to the tune of $2 million in grant funds, tax credits and donations. The two-story building has nearly 14,000 square feet of space, and Community Partnership will use all of it to provide myriad services to area residents.
The facility will feature spaces for staff to provide direct assistance. This NeighborHUB will offer meals, laundry service and showers for the homeless. A "commons" area will offer meeting space for various groups to use. Finally, Jailhouse Cafe will remind of the building's history while serving as a job-training opportunity for those wanting to reenter the workforce.
The facility isn't quite finished and equipped, as some furniture hasn't arrived, but Friday's open house event speaks to the energetic and forward-moving nature of the agency. Community Partnership has long been a one-stop shop to help those in need, and our community needs its services.
Hats off to this project, and we look forward to Community Partnership having a successful run in its new home.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.