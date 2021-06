Senior Moments: Birthday Blues

Gone are my dancing queen days, and now Iím shakily standing on the shores of adulthood. The boat ride here was long, and for the last few miles, I just wanted to arrive, but now that Iím here, I think I want to turn around and go back. This world is vast and open-ended, and it awakens a quiet fear alongside the excitement in my heart.

Iím rather terrified of adulthood, I think. Many of you readers have been adults for quite some time, so youíve mastered the craft. However, Iíve got roughly zero experience in functioning in the real world. Iíve only done taxes a handful of times, and each time someone helped me through the process. Iíve only ever driven an automatic transmission car; I canít even change gears while Iím driving. Iíve never attended a dinner party, and Iíve certainly never been to a committee meeting. The art of cooking is foreign to me, and juggling two bank accounts ó a checking and a savings ó is something I havenít yet tried. I canít change the oil in my car or curl my own hair. Iíve never haggled the price lower while buying anything, and I have no idea what the proper price for an armoire is.

So I donít feel like an adult. I havenít done all of the things I thought I needed to qualify for adulthood, like a checklist before Iím let in the door. But it doesnít matter, because time marches on, whether or not Iíve changed a tire before. The universe doesnít care if Iím ready; Iím 18. Iím a (young) adult, and I will be for the rest of my life.

Iím not just scared; Iím also excited. Iíll have control over my own life in a way I never have before. I can be as irresponsible or as responsible as I want. I can blow all my money on Russian nesting dolls. I can eat plain white rice for dinner every night. I can get a tattoo or dye my hair, and I can change anything about my life at any given time. Granted, I would have to deal with the consequences, such as no money and too many Russian nesting dolls. But the choice is mine to make, and thatís a freedom I havenít had before.

I think of all the things I could change or stop doing, Iíll never stop writing. It has been the one constant in my life, and without my writing, I have very little. I can write if I want to think about my feelings, or I can write to escape when Iíd rather not think. And now, I have the freedom to write as much as Iíd like. So with my freedoms, responsibilities, consequences and adulthood, Iíll step foot into the world of adults and try my best.

Itís all any of us can do, really.

Greta Ripperda recently graduated from Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She is the firstborn of four and enjoys reading, hiking, spending time with family and making music.