Its All About the Heart (and Everything Else)

Two weeks ago, my heart was aflutter. Not because I was excited about something; it just felt weird, and I was convinced I was having a heart attack. I spoke with my doctor, and she recommended I go to the emergency room as a precaution. It was not a heart attack, thankfully, but I am wearing a heart monitor for a few weeks to see if something is going on in there. This monitor made me think about other ways we can see if things are going OK with us by getting screenings and preventive services. These preventive measures are so important.

Preventive services are tests, screenings and health counseling that help to prevent or catch illness or disease early and keep you healthy. Medicare offers many preventive services for free; check with your doctor to see which ones you need. Aging Matters has A Guide to Medicares Preventive Services, so you can check what is available to you.

Everyone getting Medicare is able to have a Welcome to Medicare Wellness visit within the first 12 months of being on Medicare. This visit can include a health risk assessment and go over your medical and family history, height, weight and blood pressure. They will determine if you are behind on any health screening and advise you on a schedule for these screenings. Consider this your baseline or starting point of your Medicare health journey. When making the appointment, you need to say you are scheduling your Welcome to Medicare Wellness Visit, so they can bill Medicare correctly. Medicare also covers an annual Wellness Visit for those who have been on Medicare for more than 12 months. This visit covers many of the same things as the New to Medicare Visit. It makes sure you are on track and getting the tests and screenings needed.

Other preventive services that are available include:

· Annual flu shot

· Pneumococcal shot

· Prostate screening

· Glaucoma tests

· Colorectal cancer screening

· Depression screening

· Cervical and vaginal cancer screening

· Abdominal aortic aneurysm screening

· Tobacco use cessation counseling

· Cardiovascular disease screening

Getting a few tests and screenings throughout the year could make the difference in preventing or catching an illness or disease early. For me, it is worth it.

Preventive services are just one way to stay healthy for as long as possible. I am glad I took that step to ensure my own health. If your heart is aflutter, call your doctor or 911. If you would like more information on Medicares Preventive services or other Medicare information, please call Aging Matters at 1 (800) 392-8771 or (573) 335-3331. Because Aging Matters.