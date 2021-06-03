Prayer 6-3-21

More to explore
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/3/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 27 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Mehner leaving Cape Chamber after nearly three decades7A man who has led the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce longer than anyone before him, John Mehner, has announced he will step down as the organizations president and CEO later this year after nearly three decades on the job. Mehner made the...
Ground-A-Bout acquires Baristas Coffee Bar in Cape Girardeau2Starting this week, Baristas Coffee Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau is no more. The coffee house at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street opened as The Ground-A-Bout Marquette on Tuesday. Baristas has made a name for itself as a...
Community Partnership ready for open houseSupplies are still being unpacked and some of the furniture has not arrived, but the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be ready to welcome the public at its new headquarters Friday. The Community Partnership, also referred to as...
Scott City to hold Missouri bicentennial celebrations in AugustThe 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming America's 24th state is two months away and planners in Scott City plan to celebrate the occasion with a four-day event in early August. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 with a German band, plus a...
Perryville's Rep. Francis asks governor for special sessionState Rep. Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville, Missouri, has joined three of his colleagues in sending a letter Wednesday to Gov. Mike Parson decrying what the quartet of GOP lawmakers called "trivial tactics" at the end of the General Assembly's...
Five-vehicle crash closes northbound I-55 for three hoursA five-vehicle crash at the 96 mile marker of Interstate 55 shut down northbound lanes for several hours Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. when traffic slowed in the area...
Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWIA Chaffee, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers arrested Brennan Miller, 22, in Cape Girardeau County at about 9:30 a.m. for alleged driving...
Tennessee woman arrested locallyMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Tennessee woman in Cape Girardeau County on a felony warrant. According to a patrol report, Amber Ebernickel, 35, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was taken into custody at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on a...
Building supply chain interruptions to delay finish of new Cape City HallThe City of Cape Girardeau has announced the $12.5 million City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., scheduled for substantial completion Oct. 1, now has been delayed with no new finish date set. "The delay in building materials experienced by so...
Ste. Genevieve sanctuary rescues Tiger King tigerSte. Genevieve's Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary now houses a star-adjacent tiger. After a raid of Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, last month, one of the rescued big cats is at the sanctuary. The park became famous last year because of the...
Sikeston man charged after allegedly running over womanCHARLESTON, Mo. -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a woman with a vehicle in Charleston. Ronald Lee Taylor, 34, was charged with first-degree...
Perryville teen builds relationship with mustang in advance of contest1Asking Jade, a mustang, to walk across a tarp on the ground is more of a daunting task than one might originally think. Sometimes when Kylee Lukefahr, 15, her trainer, asks Jade to do so, she has to pull on the lead and eventually apply training...
Multivehicle crash closes I-55 northbound1A multivehicle crash before 5 p.m. Tuesday closed Interstate 55 northbound lanes in Cape Girardeau. Emergency crews were on scene, near the William Street interchange. The crash invovled a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicles. The roadway was wet...
Marking Missouri's bicentennial: Cape's enduring community bandThe late entertainment impresario Dick Clark, longtime host of TV's "American Bandstand," used to say music "is the soundtrack of our lives." Some might argue with Clark's characterization, but few people familiar with the history of the Cape...
Dozens participate in annual Cape veterans marchThe annual Memorial Day March to the River was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 29. Around 100 people joined in the 6-mile walk, beginning at the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park and ending at the river in downtown Cape Girardeau, to...
Most read 6/1/21Coffee house made of shipping containers to open in Marble Hill1It's not often a new coffee house opens in rural Missouri. It's even less often a coffee house constructed entirely of shipping containers opens anywhere. This July, 573 Coffee House is slated to open next to Pellegrino Park off Highway 34 in Marble...
Most read 6/1/21Group playing weak hand in high-stakes casino game7In what sounds like a high-stakes poker game, an investment group in the Lake of the Ozarks region is betting at least one casino in Missouri possibly Century Casino Cape Girardeau will cash in its chips and fold in the near future, opening a...
Health officials push youth vaccines for COVIDPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Dr. Claudia Preuschoff, a pediatrician at Poplar Bluff Pediatrics, said she believes the free COVID-19 vaccines for Missourians 12 and older will get youth lives back to normal. "I'm very much excited to see the vaccine is...
Local News 5/30/21Avenue of Flags Memorial Day 20211The Avenue of Flags added 30 new flags to the streets of Cape County Park on Friday, May 29. The flags were added around 7 a.m. by members of the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau, volunteers from Teen Challenge and other members of the community on...
Photo Gallery 5/30/21Memorial Day March to the River 2021The annual Memorial Day March to the River was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 29. Around 100 people joined in the 6-mile walk, beginning at the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park and ending at the river in downtown Cape Girardeau, to...
Photo Gallery 5/30/21Avenue of Flags Memorial Day 2021The Avenue of Flags added 30 new flags to the streets of Cape County Park on Saturday, May 29. The flags were added around 7 a.m. by members of the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau, volunteers from Teen Challenge and other members of the community...
Bradley Skelton: He took someone else's place2Staff Sgt. Bradley Skelton wasn't supposed to be in Iraq in February 2008. His military career had ended, and he had lived through a tour of duty in Iraq before. But when the 1138th Engineer Co. of the Missouri Army National Guard got its order to...
Cape man arrested at Jackson hotelA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage after a Thursday incident at a Jackson hotel. According to information released by Jackson Police Deprartment, Jerry Bridges Jr., 38, was...
Most read 5/28/21Mother, young son endure deaths of close family, seek best togetherAt 9 a.m. Nov. 30, 2019, Katrina Luttrull kissed her two stepsons, son and husband goodbye before they left for their grandmother's house. By 9:15, water had flooded the family's 2004 Ford Explorer. Katrina never saw her stepsons alive again. It's...
Most read 5/28/21Limbaugh radio program will end next month7"The Rush Limbaugh Show," which has aired for more than three decades on hundreds of radio stations across the nation, including KZIM in Cape Girardeau, will be replaced next month by a new conservative talk show. Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native,...