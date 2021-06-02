That's baseball, the SEMO way
"That's baseball."
Coaches and players say it often, meaning on any given day, anything can happen.
We saw the axiom in action -- twice -- for the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks at the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Jackson, Tennessee.
To open the tournament, the Redhawks sent their ace, Dylan Dodd, to the mound. Dodd, 2021 OVC pitcher of the year, has been a stalwart for the team throughout his career, and he's as good a pitcher as there is anywhere. Yet, on this day, he didn't have his best stuff and gave up nine hits and six earned runs in a non-Doddlike performance. The team came through, though.
And so it was on Sunday the Redhawks found themselves facing Murray State for the tournament championship -- and, more importantly, a berth in the NCAA national tournament.
Coach Andy Sawyers gave the ball to true freshman Kyle Miller.
How did the young man handle the challenge?
He tossed a complete game, giving up just two hits and one run to the league's most explosive offense. The complete game was the only one for a SEMO starter in the entire season.
For their part, SEMO batters took off some of the pressure on Miller, scoring 10 runs in three multirun innings.
"I've kind of run out of adjectives to talk about Kyle Miller," Sawyers, the 2021 OVC coach of the year, said in a postgame interview. "For a true freshman to go out there and go [a complete game] against the most powerful lineup there is, for him to shut them down like he did, that is a storybook outing. He's going to remember that outing for the rest of his life."
Miller passed his test with flying colors, as the Redhawks have this year. With a record of 30-20, they were the OVC regular season champs, and this NCAA berth is the program's fourth and first since 2016.
The team's reward for winning the championship is a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to play in the regional hosted by hard-hitting Ole Miss. Florida State University and Southern Mississippi University round out the field.
Ole Miss and SEMO will square off at 7 p.m. Friday, and in these regional tournaments, anything can happen.
That's baseball.
Good luck, Redhawks!
Comments
-
Column (6/2/21)Populism is at the root of right wing's paranoiaOver Memorial Day weekend, Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Donald Trump's first national security adviser, appeared at a QAnon-affiliated conference in Dallas. During a Q&A session, an audience member asked, "I want to know why what happened in...
-
Editorial (6/1/21)Capahas baseball back in action for a summertime traditionHead to Capaha Field most any night in the summer, and you'll likely find a ballgame. Cape Girardeau is a baseball town and has quite the history with America's pastime. One of the teams using Cape Girardeau's all-turf baseball field is the Capahas,...
-
How a traveling exhibit helped my father grieve the loss of his brotherMy father and his brother, Jim, were more than brothers. They were best friends. Separated by only four years in age, the two shared a room growing up and enjoyed wrestling with each other -- sometimes to the chagrin of their dad. "I felt like I'd...
-
-
-
Anti-Trump sentiment fueled premature dismissal of Wuhan lab theoryA remarkable consensus has emerged in the last few weeks: It's no longer crazy to think that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a "lab leak" in Wuhan, China. Just to set the stage, the lab-leak theory isn't that China deliberately unleashed the...
-
A test for the nation in Virginia governor's raceAmericans may not have to wait until 2022 to sense the potential for Republicans to move the nation back in a conservative direction. The race for governor in Virginia, one of just two major elections taking place this year, could be a barometer of...
-
A great summer read: 'Armstrong rides again!'It's been a rough year, to say the least, with a global pandemic, the election of the most dangerous, leftist presidential administration ever, and a media and institutional elite in this country who are essentially Marxist functionaries. Summer and...
-
Editorial (5/28/21)Remembering our fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekendThis weekend is the unofficial start to summer with BBQs, pool parties and summer trips all commencing. The annual 100-mile yard sale is also a local favorite. But we hope you'll consider the real meaning of the holiday. Memorial Day became an...
-
Column (5/28/21)Expanding the child tax credit ignores historical precedentMarketing is everything in politics. It explains why a tax credit that benefits 90% of American families with kids -- some of them with income higher than $400,000 -- is marketed as an anti-poverty measure. But in politics, that marketing is often...
-
Column (5/28/21)GOP: 'Mostly peaceful' for me, not for theeLast summer, after months of protests and riots in response to the murder of George Floyd, the phrase "mostly peaceful," often used by the media and Democrats to describe the protests, achieved parody status thanks to a CNN clip. It showed a...
-
-
Editorial (5/26/21)Submit your nominations for the Spirit of America AwardOne of our great honors each year is recognizing one individual with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. While many of the previous award recipients have served in the military, the award criteria is not specific to patriotic service....
-
-
Column (5/25/21)A podcast, missed opportunity and tribute to Rush LimbaughThere's a new podcast available through iHeart Radio hosted by James Golden, otherwise known as "Bo Snerdley" from the Rush Limbaugh Show. "Rush Limbaugh: The Man Behind the Golden EIB Microphone" is a behind-the-scenes look at the remarkable life...
-
Editorial (5/24/21)The return of Catfish baseball at Capaha FieldThe boys of summer will be back in action this week as the Cape Catfish kick off their 2021 season. The team had a tremendous inaugural season in 2019 that included a championship run, falling just short to Chillicothe in Game 3 of the Prospect...
-
Editorial (5/21/21)COVID vaccine is making a difference; consider getting yoursWhen the pandemic reached our shores last year, many people were skeptical that a vaccine would be ready for widespread use within the next 12 months. But thanks to the collective efforts through Operation Warp Speed and years of medical research,...
-
Editorial (5/20/21)Flourish Magazine hosts a downtown event for the entire familyFlourish Magazine, the quarterly women's publication produced by Rust Communications, will host an event this weekend you will want to attend. The Flourish Downtown Day Out will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks,...
-
-
Editorial (5/19/21)Muddy River Marathon's inaugural race a big winEarlier this month, hundreds of runners from 21 states participated in the first Muddy River Marathon in Cape Girardeau. Organizer Brandon Hahs said the number of participants totaled 769. A few weeks ago when interviewed by the Southeast...
-
Editorial (5/17/21)SEMO Acts of Kindness is a simple way to spread positivityAt the Southeast Missourian, we understand the important role of community journalism. We dont shy away from the difficult topics, but we also look to shine a light on the positive things happening in the community. Every day, youll find...
-
-
Editorial (5/14/21)A few words of wisdom for the class of 2021Graduation season has begun in Southeast Missouri with many students high school and college set to walk across the platform this weekend. Chaffee High School held its ceremony Thursday evening. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran and Scott City are...
-
-
Letter (5/13/21)Raising awareness for two issuesMay is a very meaningful month for my family, as it is both Mental Health Awareness Month and NF (Neurofibromatosis) Awareness Month. In 2014, I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, to suicide. Suicide is an unfortunate death that many people struggle...
-
Editorial (5/12/21)Tunes at Twilight returns Friday nightOld Town Cape's popular Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year's summer concert series has a new venue as work continues on Cape Girardeau's new City Hall, otherwise known as the...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.