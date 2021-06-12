Today in History
Today is Saturday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2021. There are 202 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 12, 1987, President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, exhorted Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to "tear down this wall."
On this date:
In 1630, Englishman John Winthrop, leading a fleet carrying Puritan refugees, arrived at the Massachusetts Bay Colony, where he became its governor.
In 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum was dedicated in Cooperstown, New York.
In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.
In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, was shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi. (In 1994, Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of murdering Evers and sentenced to life in prison; he died in 2001.)
In 1964, South African Black nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison along with seven other people, including Walter Sisulu, for committing sabotage against the apartheid regime (all were eventually released, Mandela in 1990).
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.
In 1971, Tricia Nixon and Edward F. Cox were married in the White House Rose Garden.
In 1981, major league baseball players began a 49-day strike over the issue of free-agent compensation. (The season did not resume until Aug. 10.)
In 1991, Russians went to the polls to elect Boris N. Yeltsin president of their republic.
In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)
In 2004, former President Ronald Reagan's body was sealed inside a tomb at his presidential library in Simi Valley, California, following a week of mourning and remembrance by world leaders and regular Americans.
In 2015, Joyce Mitchell, a worker at the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, was arrested on charges of helping two convicted killers escape; Mitchell later pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband and was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years in prison.
Ten years ago: The Dallas Mavericks won their first NBA title by winning Game 6 of the finals against the Miami Heat, 105-95. "The Book of Mormon" took home nine Tony Awards, including the prize for best musical; "War Horse" won five Tonys, including the best play award.
Five years ago: A gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded; Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during a three-hour standoff before being killed in a shootout with police.
One year ago: Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by one of the two white officers who responded after he was found asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta; police body camera video showed Brooks struggling with the officers and grabbing a Taser from one of them, firing it as he fled. (An autopsy found that Brooks had been shot twice in the back. Officer Garrett Rolfe faces charges including murder.) A federal judge ordered Seattle police to temporarily stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices to break up peaceful protests. The Oregon Supreme Court upheld Gov. Kate Brown's shutdown orders aimed at stemming the coronavirus pandemic. William Sessions, a former federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the FBI and fired years later by President Bill Clinton, died at his Texas home at the age of 90.
Today's Birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 93. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 80. Singer Roy Harper is 80. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 72. Actor Sonia Manzano is 71. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 70. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 69. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 68. Actor Timothy Busfield is 64. Singer Meredith Brooks is 63. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 63. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 62. Actor John Enos is 59. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 59. Actor Paul Schulze is 59. Actor Eamonn Walker is 59. Actor Paula Marshall is 57. Actor Frances O'Connor is 54. Actor Rick Hoffman is 51. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 49. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 48. Actor Jason Mewes is 47. Actor Michael Muhney is 46. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 44. Actor Timothy Simons is 43. Actor Wil Horneff is 42. Singer Robyn is 42. Rock singer-musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) is 40. Actor Dave Franco is 36. Country singer Chris Young is 36. Actor Luke Youngblood is 35. Actor Ryan Malgarini is 29.
-
Multiple shots fired on Themis; no injuries, arrestsCape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 2800 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers canvassed the area around 6:52 p.m. and...
-
Get to know the valedictorians of 2021: part twoThis is the second installment of a feature story on the valedictorians from 18 high schools in Southeast Missouri. The remaining schools' valedictorians from Cape Central, Jackson, Leopold, Scott County Central, Meadow Heights and Woodland will be...
-
-
Dogged determination leads to pet's safe return2Melissa Graviett tried everything to find her dog when she lost him on a 2020 camping trip on Memorial Day weekend. She put up fliers. She hiked through the hills of Grassy, Missouri, where Buddy was last seen. She even consulted a psychic to get a...
-
Bicentennial: Cape's connection to 1904 St. Louis World's FairA trip to the Wehking Alumni Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will allow a visitor the opportunity to step back in time. Inside Wehking are art reproductions more than a century old, donated to the university by railroad...
-
Former deputy convicted of sex crime8A Cape Girardeau County jury found a former Scott County deputy sheriff guilty of a sex crime involving a minor and sentenced him to prison, but the judge in the case is deciding whether probation would be the appropriate punishment. Jurors found...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/14/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from June 10 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2021 Dean's ListSoutheast Missouri State University Spring 2021 Dean's List The following students were named to the Spring 2021 semester at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale,...
-
Southeast Missouri State University President's ListThe following students were named to the Southeast Missouri State University president's list for Spring 2021. Students named to the President's List earned at least a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard...
-
-
Cape dentist Sauer was committed to youth sportsJohn L. Sauer IV, DDS, of Cape Girardeau, a former high school football referee, coach and supporter of youth sports in Jackson, is being remembered as a man who encouraged others professionally and who was passionate about sports. He died Monday...
-
Rising costs of materials affecting safe room projectSIKESTON, Mo. -- The rising costs of construction materials due to COVID-19 are impacting the current budget for Sikeston R-6 School District's kindergarten center's safe room project. However, the district's construction of Lee Hunter and C...
-
Parking lot upgrade OK'd by county commissioners; appointments madeThe Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a $132,237 contract Thursday with Fronabarger Concreters for parking improvements at the Sheriff's Department lot at Cherry and Missouri streets in Jackson. Fronabarger was the low bidder on the project....
-
One City to host second annual Juneteenth celebration next weekend3This year marks the 156th year since the end of slavery in 1865, and One City in Cape Girardeau wants to celebrate. On June 19, One City will host its second annual Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on its premises in downtown Cape Girardeau....
-
Missouri GOP Rep. Hartzler officially joins Senate race5LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who represents a very conservative and mostly rural area of central and western Missouri in Congress, officially entered the crowded race Thursday for the Senate seat fellow conservative Roy Blunt...
-
More Juneteenth events in Cape GirardeauJoin the folks behind urban art gallery 20 N. Pacific for a "Juneteenth after party." The gallery will host a free cookout beginning at 7 p.m. Local artists will put up canvases outside and teach attendees how to make graffiti art. Weather...
-
Jackson announces holiday trash scheduleBecause the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, Jackson city offices and departments will be closed on July 5 in observance of the holiday. The Jackson Sanitation Department and the city's recycling center will not operate July 5. Trash...
-
Local News 6/10/21Shipyard Music Festival lineup announcedThe 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 18 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau go on sale today. The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. today at...
-
Most read 6/10/21West Park Mall going on auction block26Theres a for sale sign in front of West Park Mall. Figuratively, that is. Once considered the center of retail activity in Southeast Missouri, the 40-year-old mall will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction later this month. To...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/9/21Aesthete Luxury Resale fashion showLocal models wore a combination of luxury and vintage pieces during the first Aesthete Luxury Resale fashion show at Le Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on June 8, 2021. There were four categories of outfits - beach wear, sophisticated day wear,...
-
Most read 6/8/21Report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over than white drivers in area24Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over and arrested by Missouri police, according to a report released June 1. By law, the office of Missouri's attorney general has produced a yearly vehicle stops report since 2000. The most recent...
-
-
Most read 6/7/21Campbell coins Flinkin' brand to capture lifestyle2You won't find it in the dictionary, but if Cape Girardeau entrepreneur Glenn Campbell has any say about it, "flinkin'" will soon be part of your vocabulary. Campbell, who co-founded a hugely successful headwear company called LIDS in the 1990s,...
-
Most read 6/7/21Wright has new position, Holloway renominatedBrady Wright has joined MRV Banks in Cape Girardeau as a commercial loan officer. Wright has worked in the banking industry for nearly five years, serving as a credit analyst and commercial loan officer before joining MRV Banks. Wright attended...
-