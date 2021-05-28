Remembering our fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekend

-
Column (5/28/21)Expanding the child tax credit ignores historical precedentMarketing is everything in politics. It explains why a tax credit that benefits 90% of American families with kids -- some of them with income higher than $400,000 -- is marketed as an anti-poverty measure. But in politics, that marketing is often...
Column (5/28/21)GOP: 'Mostly peaceful' for me, not for theeLast summer, after months of protests and riots in response to the murder of George Floyd, the phrase "mostly peaceful," often used by the media and Democrats to describe the protests, achieved parody status thanks to a CNN clip. It showed a...
Editorial (5/26/21)Submit your nominations for the Spirit of America AwardOne of our great honors each year is recognizing one individual with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. While many of the previous award recipients have served in the military, the award criteria is not specific to patriotic service....
Column (5/25/21)A podcast, missed opportunity and tribute to Rush LimbaughThere's a new podcast available through iHeart Radio hosted by James Golden, otherwise known as "Bo Snerdley" from the Rush Limbaugh Show. "Rush Limbaugh: The Man Behind the Golden EIB Microphone" is a behind-the-scenes look at the remarkable life...
Editorial (5/24/21)The return of Catfish baseball at Capaha FieldThe boys of summer will be back in action this week as the Cape Catfish kick off their 2021 season. The team had a tremendous inaugural season in 2019 that included a championship run, falling just short to Chillicothe in Game 3 of the Prospect...
Column (5/24/21)Leftist racial agitation damages and divides AmericaJust when you think racial agitators cant get more outrageous and ridiculous, they do. We see fruits of this evil obsession every single day. Throughout the pandemic, the media preached that historical racism in the United States...
I'm with Israel and against critical race theoryIn 1867, American writer Mark Twain visited the Holy Land. He recorded his impressions in a book titled "The Innocents Abroad." Twain was appalled when seeing the abandoned and desolate land that was the home of the Bible. "The further we went, the...
Why does the left seemingly hate Israel?With more than 3,000 rockets having been fired into Israel by Hamas recently, the Democratic Party seems paralyzed over how to respond to the latest Middle East war. It is not just that they fear that "The Squad," Black Lives Matter, the shock...
Abortion ruling could be a game-changerThe Supreme Court recently announced it will take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi law that all but bans abortions after 15 weeks. It's the first case in years that could result in the overturning of Roe...
Editorial (5/21/21)COVID vaccine is making a difference; consider getting yoursWhen the pandemic reached our shores last year, many people were skeptical that a vaccine would be ready for widespread use within the next 12 months. But thanks to the collective efforts through Operation Warp Speed and years of medical research,...
Editorial (5/20/21)Flourish Magazine hosts a downtown event for the entire familyFlourish Magazine, the quarterly women's publication produced by Rust Communications, will host an event this weekend you will want to attend. The Flourish Downtown Day Out will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks,...
Editorial (5/19/21)Muddy River Marathon's inaugural race a big winEarlier this month, hundreds of runners from 21 states participated in the first Muddy River Marathon in Cape Girardeau. Organizer Brandon Hahs said the number of participants totaled 769. A few weeks ago when interviewed by the Southeast...
Editorial (5/17/21)SEMO Acts of Kindness is a simple way to spread positivityAt the Southeast Missourian, we understand the important role of community journalism. We dont shy away from the difficult topics, but we also look to shine a light on the positive things happening in the community. Every day, youll find...
Editorial (5/14/21)A few words of wisdom for the class of 2021Graduation season has begun in Southeast Missouri with many students high school and college set to walk across the platform this weekend. Chaffee High School held its ceremony Thursday evening. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran and Scott City are...
Letter (5/13/21)Raising awareness for two issuesMay is a very meaningful month for my family, as it is both Mental Health Awareness Month and NF (Neurofibromatosis) Awareness Month. In 2014, I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, to suicide. Suicide is an unfortunate death that many people struggle...
Editorial (5/12/21)Tunes at Twilight returns Friday nightOld Town Cape's popular Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year's summer concert series has a new venue as work continues on Cape Girardeau's new City Hall, otherwise known as the...
Editorial (5/10/21)A salute to nurses on National Nurses WeekThis week we celebrate key professionals in the health care industry who play a vital role in the delivery of care: Nurses. Its National Nurses Week, and in the Tuesday edition of the Southeast Missourian youll find several stories about these...
Remembering our fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekend
This weekend is the unofficial start to summer with BBQs, pool parties and summer trips all commencing. The annual 100-mile yard sale is also a local favorite. But we hope you'll consider the real meaning of the holiday.
Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971, but its origins date back to a period of time after the Civil War when it was known as Decoration Day. Considered one of our patriotic holidays, it's focus is on the ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this country.
There are several cermonial events on the local calendar. One of our favorites is the Avenue of Flags ceremony at 7 a.m. Saturday at Cape County Park North. Thirty new flags will be added to the display. Also Saturday is the sixth annual Carry the Load March to the River. Participates will meet between 8 and 9 a.m. at the pavilion in downtown Cape Girardeau, and the walk will start at 8:30 a.m. The event honors the sacrifices of military, firefighters, police and first-responders. The Jackson Municipal Band will host its Memorial Day Concert at 9 a.m. Monday near the courthouse.
There are a number of other events this weekend that were previewed in Thursday's edition and online at semissourian.com. We hope you consider them and how you can personally set aside time to remember the sacrifice of our fallen heroes.
You can read more about Memorial Day and some of our local heroes in a special Memorial Day section of this weekend's Southeast Missourian.
We're forever grateful to the men and women in uniform who layed down their lives on behalf of this country.
