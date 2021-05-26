Prayer 5-25-21

More to explore
-
County's vaccination rate falls behind state, nation1A few months ago, Cape Girardeau County had one of highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Missouri, but that is no longer the case. "Interest (in vaccinations) has waned a little bit, quite a bit actually, from where it was in December," Jane...
-
Annual 100-Mile Yard Sale kicks off this weekMost people see Memorial Day weekend as a time for barbecues, swimming in pools and honoring veterans. For some, the holiday is all about the biggest yard sale in the state. Beginning Thursday, the annual 100-Mile Yard Sale will stretch from Jackson...
-
Cape Girardeau Central JHS teams compete nationally and internationallyNew teams in esports and robotics at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau competed in national and international competitions last week that brought home a win and opportunities for growth. The esports team scored second in...
-
A year after George Floyd's murder, SEMO awards a new scholarship5Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd died on a Minnesota street, sparking protests all over the nation and triggering continuing conversations about race and policing. Southeast Missouri State University's Advancement office said Tuesday the...
-
Jefferson Elementary appoints fourth principal since August1Beginning in July, Jefferson Elementary School will have its fourth principal in the last year. Cape Girardeau School District announced Tuesday Amber Walker, a current employee of the district and former Jefferson Elementary alum, will replace...
-
Signal work to disrupt traffic Wednesday in CapeReplacing a signal cabinet will disrupt traffic at the intersection of Mount Auburn Road and Independence Street Wednesday. The intersection will become a four-way stop during the work, as the traffic signal will be off. The work should be complete...
-
Cape woman arrested for alleged drugsMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Cape Girardeau woman Monday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance. A patrol report said troopers took into custody Crystal McMackin, 43, for alleged felony possession of a controlled...
-
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison in firearms caseU.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Tyler Scott Wangler of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to 102 months in prison Tuesday. The 29-year-old pleaded guilty in February to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Court documents...
-
Jackson man arrested for alleged drugsA Jackson man was taken into custody in New Madrid County, Missouri, for alleged possession of a controlled substance. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Timothy Kilhafner, 40, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Monday for alleged possession of...
-
Illinois man arrested after crashMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an Illinois man after a vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County. A patrol report said troopers arrested Gary Jones, 68, of Benton, Illinois, at about 5 p.m. Monday, citing him for alleged driving while...
-
Sex offender arrested in Cape CountyMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man for alleged felony failure to register as a sex offender. According to a patrol report, Kevin Irby, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday about 9 a.m. in Cape Girardeau...
-
-
UPDATED: Man missing from Cape Co. home foundCape Girardeau County authorities issued an alert Tuesday morning for a missing 76-year-old man. A release from the Sheriff's Office said Terry Culberson was last seen about 6 a.m. at his home in north Cape Girardeau County. He left his home driving...
-
Cape County receives recognition for employee safetySafety pays. To be more specific, it pays to the tune of nearly $200,000 in lower insurance premiums paid this year by Cape Girardeau County to cover its workers compensation claims. On Monday the county was recognized by MAC Trust, the Missouri...
-
Cape District to apply for school-safety grant from Department of Justice1The Cape Girardeau School Board approved a $500,000 grant proposal to fund school safety Monday night. With the board's vote, the district will now submit a proposal for approval to the Department of Justice for its Students, Teachers and Officers...
-
Arts Council, City of Cape Girardeau to host youth summer campsFor summer camp this year, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri collaborated with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to bring a variety of programs to young campers. Southeast Missouri State University will not hold its annual Arts...
-
Three Cape residents arrested by highway patrol9Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers arrested three Cape Girardeau residents Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated. A patrol report stated officers arrested Justin Abernathy, 25, at about 1:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. They cited...
-
Woman arrested for alleged DWI, drug violationsA Chaffee, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jennifer Dunning, 42,...
-
-
Man taken into custody on felony warrantA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was taken into custody Saturday on a felony warrant. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jerome Vlume, 57, was taken into custody in Wayne County, Missouri, on a felony Butler County, Missouri, warrant for...
-
Woman arrested for alleged drugsMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman for alleged drug violations. A patrol report stated officers arrested Julienne Sigmon, 21, at about 9 a.m. Sunday in Mississippi County for alleged felony possession of...
-
Perryville man injured in crashA Perryville, Missouri, man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated James Walker, 46, was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 on Route M near Perry County Road 924 at about 5:30 p.m. Friday when his...
-
-
Flourish Downtown Day Out highlights art, music, local businessesThe first Flourish Downtown Day Out on Saturday created a place of connection for community members and local businesses, one of its organizers said. The all-day event included live music, poetry readings, art and gardening demonstrations,...
-
Fourth of July celebrations return in Cape Girardeau, Jackson3Following a summer of cancellations, Cape Girardeau and Jackson are bringing back their Independence Day celebrations this July Fourth. Cape Girardeau will hold the Great American 4th of July Celebration at Arena Park, while Jacksons 2021...
-
-
Photo Gallery 5/24/21Flourish Downtown Day Out 2021Rust Media's Flourish magazine held the annual Flourish Downtown Day Out on Saturday, May 22, in downtown Cape Girardeau. The all-day event included live music, poetry readings, art and gardening demonstrations, Make and Take projects at Board and...
-
-
Most read 5/21/21Don Dickerson, attorney, regent and River Campus advocate, dies8Cape Girardeau attorney and former president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents Donald L. Dickerson, whose vision led to creation of the university's River Campus, died at his home early Thursday following a lengthy...
-
Bahn, retired periodontist, remembered as compassionate, 'gentle spirit'2Dr. Taylor Bahn, a retired Cape Girardeau periodontist, is being remembered by family and friends this week following his death Monday at age 69. "(Taylor) had a beautiful spirit, was compassionate to people and enthusiastic about whatever he did,"...
-
Lynwood Christian Academy hires first headmasterWith its first school year down, Lynwood Christian Academy in Cape Girardeau finally has a headmaster who plans to start sometime next month. It was announced on the academy's Facebook page Monday its new hire is pastor Benjamin Rhodes, who is...
-
Kinder named to SoutheastHEALTH position6Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau has joined SoutheastHEALTH in the newly-created position of vice president for government affairs. Announcement of Kinders appointment was made Wednesday by South- eastHEALTH president and CEO Ken...
-
Perryville man dies in early morning crashA Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sloan Hunter, 25, was southbound at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 51 north of Perry County Road 210 in a 2003 GMC...
-
Most read 5/19/21Egyptian School District superintendent: 'We were not drinking,' at recent prom8TAMMS, Ill. -- Monday night, teachers, parents and a student raised concerns at an hourslong Egyptian School District board meeting about three administrators' alleged behavior at the district's prom held May 8. A student who attended the prom,...