Southeast Missourian

Model Steamboat CAPE GIRARDEAU on Display

User-submitted story by Jan Chamberlain
Monday, May 24, 2021
Model Steamboat CAPE GIRARDEAU

The model Steamboat CAPE GIRARDEAU is now on display at the Louisville Public Library KY

Description Steamboat CAPE GIRARDEAU

