Flourish Magazine hosts a downtown event for the entire family

Editorial

Flourish Magazine, the quarterly women's publication produced by Rust Communications, will host an event this weekend you will want to attend.

The Flourish Downtown Day Out will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks, live music, poetry readings, a vendor market and interactive events. Unlike the magazine's previous events geared toward a female audience, this one is for the entire family.

Many of the events are being hosted at Peace Park, which is the park at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street next to First Presbyterian Church. Food trucks and evening live music are behind the Southeast Missourian building at 301 Broadway.

The schedule includes:

* Peace Park

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Pottery demonstration with the SEMO Clay Club

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Vinyl + Vinyasa with Yoga East

10 a.m. to noon: Live Music by Sam + Jess

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Live art demonstration with Dave Pfanstiel & Friends

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Planting and creating with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

Noon to 2 p.m.: Live music by Leight July

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Poetry reading with Mia Pohlman

* #20 Main St.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Make + Take DIY Wood Project with Board & Brush Creative Studio

* Southeast Missourian (301 Broadway)

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Food truck rally and miniature golf

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Live music by Lydia Gentry, electric violinist and vocalist.

Tickets are $5 and are available online at women.semissourian.com. We hope to see you at the event.