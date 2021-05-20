Recognition of law enforcement

Letter to the Editor

Fran and I had the pleasure of attending our county commission meeting this past Thursday and were so impressed with their visible and measurable support of law enforcement.

Commissioners Tracy, Herbst and Koeper presented a Cape Girardeau County proclamation to publicly salute the service of law enforcement. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the only elected law enforcement officer in Cape County, was present with several of her great staff to receive the proclamation. Our commissioners recognized the value and dedication of law enforcement and paid honor to the 22,611 in our nation who have made the ultimate sacrifice in giving their life to their chosen profession.

Seniors And Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.) join with our commissioners in this great tribute.

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau