Junior Beta Week at Guardian Angel

National Jr. Beta Week was celebrated at Guardian Angel School the week of April 26-30. On Monday, the members of Junior Beta went on a field trip to Lazy L Safari, the Cape Conservation Center and ate lunch at Pizza Inn. The theme was "Watch Us Serve". The remainder of the school students enjoyed a free dress down day. Tuesday's theme was "Take Pride" and everyone was encouraged to wear a red or white uniform shirt to show pride in the school by wearing school colors. After lunch, the students picked up trash on the school and Oran KC grounds. "Multiply Your Reach" was the theme for Wednesday. It was a dress down, twin, and/or crazy hair day. There was much participation by students and staff. Thursday was "Team Up" day. The students could wear a hat with their favorite team logo, after attending church that morning. Friday's theme was "Finish the Job". Students and staff dressed up as their favorite superhero or favorite character from a movie or a book. This was a day enjoyed by all. We had many superheroes walking the halls of Guardian Angel all day long. We had Super Teachers, a Super Secretary, Batmans, Super Men, Wonder Girls, Spider Men etc. and characters from Little House on the Prairie, Junie B. Jones, Harry Potter, Scooby Doo, Beauty and the Beast, PJ Mask, etc. The day ended with relay races between the house groups. Beta Week 2020-2021 was a very enjoyable and successful way to celebrate the National Jr. Beta Club.