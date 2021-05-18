May Crowning Held at Guardian Angel School

-
Local News 5/20/21Highway Patrol arrests Sikeston manState Highway Patrol officers arrested a Sikeson, Missouri, man Tuesday for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a patrol report, John Byrd, 24, was driving on a Scott County roadway at about 9:15 p.m. when he was taken into custody for...
Rehder pleased to get PDMP past the finish line7Few lawmakers in Jefferson City have labored longer and more doggedly for a single piece of legislation than state Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City. Rehder (R-27) has pushed for the establishment of a statewide prescription drug monitoring program...
Egyptian School District superintendent: 'We were not drinking,' at recent prom4TAMMS, Ill. -- Monday night, teachers, parents and a student raised concerns at an hourslong Egyptian School District board meeting about three administrators' alleged behavior at the district's prom held May 8. A student who attended the prom,...
Southeast, citing improving COVID numbers, scales back Protect the Nest6Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, in a letter to the college community, has announced Southeast's COVID-19 guidelines, called "Protect the Nest" are amended effective today. For the summer semester, indoor social...
Opioid deaths, awareness increasing, study saysThe number of opioid-related deaths increased in many parts of Missouri last year, but a new study indicates public awareness of overdose prevention is also rising. Results of the study conducted by EPIC (Early Prevention Impacts Community), also...
Missouri serves China in COVID suit following local court actionA federal lawsuit filed in Cape Girardeau last year against the Chinese government and other parties in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic was officially served Tuesday following a ruling last week by U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N....
Facebook program is helping Southeast Missourian grow digital subscribersSince April 20, a cross-functional team of Southeast Missourian and rustmedia staff have been involved in a program with the Facebook Journalism Project to address some of the business challenges facing the news industry. The Missourian group is one...
Celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday with bicentennial events, projectsMissouris been through a lot: five wars, 57 governors, countless earthquakes and the revolutionary invention of gooey butter cake. This year marks 200 years of history Missouri has made since it became a state in 1821. To celebrate, the State...
Egyptian High School administrators alleged to have been drinking at prom [video included]7TAMMS, Ill. Nearly 30 teachers, parents and one student flocked to Egyptian School Districts board meeting Monday night to debate three administrators' futures at the district. The student along with the parents and teachers alleged...
Two killed in Saturday night crash3Two people died in a Jefferson County crash Saturday night. Andrew Sanchez, 28, of Bloomsdale, Missouri, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape eastbound on Route A at about 9:15 p.m., while Karen Crouse, 49, of Hillsboro, Missouri, was eastbound on the...
Cape County's COVID numbers improve; still waiting on ARP funds11In the first Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday mask wearing is no longer necessary for those vaccinated for COVID-19, officials discussed how coronavirus figures in...
Cape City Council considers budget, pay raises, utility bill increases4The Cape Girardeau City Council heard the initial reading Monday of a proposed 2021-2022 cumulative budget for $70,072,184, a 3.47% increase over this year. Approximately $60 million reflects the operating budget, with an additional $10 million...
Water work along Jackson's Main Street could be delayedA planned upgrade of the water lines along several blocks of East Main Street in Jackson may or may not start sometime this fall, according to Kent Peetz, Jackson public works director. Peetz provided a project timeline update during the Jackson...
Cape County assessor pleased with growing number of e-filingsMore people are filing their personal property assessment lists online than ever before in Cape Girardeau County. And that makes County Assessor Bob Adams smile. We couldnt be happier, he said Monday when he reported an online filing percentage...
Tech grant awarded locally for adult ed, literacyA $32,000 grant for the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program housed at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road, has been announced by the Missouri College Access Network. The money, according to MCAN, will...
PB attorney charged with witness tampering3POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff defense attorney is facing charges of witness tampering in Dunklin County. Richard Bascom allegedly tried to get his clients son to plead the Fifth Amendment in order to get the client exonerated, according to...
Sikeston man arrested in Stoddard Co.A Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Jeffrey Massey, 50, was arrested in Stoddard County for alleged DWI, failure to drive on the...
Most read 5/17/21$175M solar project proposed in Scott County21A 2,000-acre tract of farmland in northern Scott County could soon be home to a $175 million solar farm producing at least 200 megawatts of renewable energy. Although it has reportedly been in development for several years, word of the Kelso Solar...
Labor shortage causes some restaurants to reduce hours17Hungry patrons of Hamburger Express will have to find somewhere else Sundays to get their hamburger fix. The popular burger joint at 902 William St. in Cape Girardeau is one of many area restaurants that have reduced their hours recently because of...
Annual Pucks 4 Paws scores big for Humane Society1"It's roller hockey and puppies ... who doesn't love that?" Cape Area Hockey Commissioner Rob Kearns asked. The third annual Pucks 4 Paws charity event benefiting the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri was held all-day Sunday in the Arena Building...
Missouri bicentennial: Truman's legacy and connection to Southeast Missouri1At the 1944 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Harry Truman the Show Me State's only occupant of the White House to-date emerged as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's surprise choice for vice president. "I think (FDR) knew he was not well...
Poplar Bluff airport to close temporarily for major overhaulPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport will close to all fixed-wing aircraft beginning Wednesday so much-needed repairs can be made to the aging runway. "The asphalt runway is literally crumbling away, and the decision was...
3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws fundraiserCape Area Hockey held the 3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws event with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The annual adoption event and roller hockey tournament was held at the Arena Building in...
SEMO Spring 2021 Commencement CeremonySoutheast Missouri State University celebrated the graduation of 1,446 spring and summer graduates in five ceremonies on May 14 and 15, 2021. Ceremonies were held in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, and approximately 225 graduates participated...
Local News 5/15/21Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau John Blue Academic Excellence RecognitionThe Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau congratulates the following students and their parents with the John Blue Academic Excellence Recognition. n Logan Schwieger, Bruce and Mary Schwieger n Megan Benkendorf, Rod and Sarah Benkendorf n Brock Engert,...
Local News 5/15/21Cape Rotary Club recognizes top-performing students from local schoolsMore than 60 years ago, former Southeast Missourian editor John Blue wanted to honor hard-working students who rarely received recognition for their special efforts. Today, the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau salutes the top 10% of local graduating...
Most read 5/14/21SoutheastHEALTH announces major multiphase expansion10Calling it the largest expansion project in its nearly 100-year history, SoutheastHEALTH announced plans Thursday for additional growth on its west campus between South Mount Auburn Road and Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The multiphase...
Most read 5/14/21Broken beam on Miss. bridge could disrupt U.S. economy5Though a routine inspection of Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis, Tennessee, averted a possible disaster, the situation could potentially wreak havoc economically. Inspectors on Tuesday discovered one of the bridge's...
Most read 5/13/21Sikeston man dies in crash; woman arrested for leaving scene4A 30-year-old Sikeston, Misouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday afternoon. The Missuri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Cadarious Buckner. Buckner was southbound near the 87 mile marker when his 2012...
Most read 5/12/21Parson says state will end virus-related federal unemployment benefits22Missouri will follow the lead of several other states and end COVID-19-related federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Mike Parson announced the move, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. June 12. "From conversations with business owners across the...
May Crowning Held at Guardian Angel School
The month of May is time to honor Mary, our heavenly mother, in a special way by crowning her with a crown of flowers. At Guardian Angel School, May Crowning was held on Wednesday, May 5. Our 8th grade girl, Altyn Timlin, and our second grade girl, Elaina Hahn, proceeded down the center aisle of Guardian Angel Church with Father Joseph Kelly, as everyone sang. Elaina was dressed in her First Communion dress and carried a pillow upon which the flower ring was brought to Mary. When they arrived at the front of church, the girls stood to the side as the remaining students and staff placed flowers in a basket at the foot of Our Lady of Fatima. Once the singing was finished, Father read readings from the Old Testament and the Gospel. Next, Altyn took the crown of flowers from the pillow, climbed the ladder, and placed the ring on the head of Mary. The "Our Lady of Fatima" statue, which is normally housed in the school, will remain in church throughout the month of May with a vase of fresh flowers at her feet. Mary, Mother of God, pray for us!
