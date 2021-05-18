May Crowning Held at Guardian Angel School

The month of May is time to honor Mary, our heavenly mother, in a special way by crowning her with a crown of flowers. At Guardian Angel School, May Crowning was held on Wednesday, May 5. Our 8th grade girl, Altyn Timlin, and our second grade girl, Elaina Hahn, proceeded down the center aisle of Guardian Angel Church with Father Joseph Kelly, as everyone sang. Elaina was dressed in her First Communion dress and carried a pillow upon which the flower ring was brought to Mary. When they arrived at the front of church, the girls stood to the side as the remaining students and staff placed flowers in a basket at the foot of Our Lady of Fatima. Once the singing was finished, Father read readings from the Old Testament and the Gospel. Next, Altyn took the crown of flowers from the pillow, climbed the ladder, and placed the ring on the head of Mary. The "Our Lady of Fatima" statue, which is normally housed in the school, will remain in church throughout the month of May with a vase of fresh flowers at her feet. Mary, Mother of God, pray for us!