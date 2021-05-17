Cadet Alex Lewis Receives Billy Mitchell Award, Promoted to Cadet 2nd Lieutenant
Alex Lewis, a Jackson High School junior and member of the Missouri Civil Air Patrol, was promoted to Cadet 2nd Lieutenant after earning the Gen. Billy Mitchell Award.
Lewis has been with the Civil Air Patrol Missouri Wing's Trail of Tears Composite Squadron for three and a half years. He has filled multiple positions within the Squadron from Flight Sergeant to Safety NCO. Cadet Lewis is also a qualified Ground Team member on the Squadron Search and Rescue Team.
Lewis was promoted after receiving the award, which is given upon completion of the first eight achievements of the cadet program. In addition to the achievements, cadets must pass a physical fitness test, and two comprehensive exams on aerospace and leadership. Fewer than 15% of Civil Air Patrol cadets earn this award.
The promotion ceremony included comments from U.S. Marine Corps Mike Francis, retired, and Lt Col Harter, the Missouri Group 2 Commander, about the importance of civic responsibility and selfless service to our community, state, and nation. Rep. Barry Hovis forwarded a House Resolution recognizing Lewis for his outstanding service and accomplishments within the Civil Air Patrol program.
Lewis recently enlisted as a Combat Engineer in the Missouri National Guard.
He plans to attend Missouri S&T and major in Mechanical or Civil Engineering.
The Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. In its auxiliary role Civil Air Patrol operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and 1,944 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of continental inland search and rescue missions across the nation as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. For more information on the Cape Girardeau Civil Air Patrol program, contact Capt. Lewis at william.lewis@mowgcap.org.
